UK Parliament to deliberate sanction request against Nigeria, FG to spend N311b on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

UK Parliament to deliberate sanction request against Nigeria

The United Kingdom Parliament has said it will deliberate on a petition seeking to sanction the Nigerian government and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), on Monday, over alleged human rights violations during the #EndSARS protests and Lekki shootings.

The disclosure was posted by the Parliament on its website, explaining that the debate would be led by Theresa Villiers at the Westminster Hall between 6:00 pm and 7:30 pm. “You will be able to watch online on the UK Parliament YouTube channel,” the post read.

According to the debate pack captioned “E-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime,” the Parliament referenced the shooting of #EndSARS demonstrators at the Lekki Toll Gate on the 20th of October, 2020 as one of its press articles.

The petition created by Silas Ojo sought to get 100,000 signatures but garnered 220,315 signatures, according to the UK Parliament’s website.

Abducted Nasarawa APC chairman found dead

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa, Philip Shekwo, has been found dead, a day after he was abducted by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

Reports indicate that Shekwo was kidnapped late Saturday by the gunmen, who invaded his residence along Dunamis Church, Bukan Sidi in Lafia. They were said to have exchanged gunfire with the victim’s security detail before whisking him away.

Again, Borno Governor’s convoy attacked by Boko Haram

Yet again, the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, was attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday.

This attack would be the fourth one on the convoy of the governor since his assumption of office on May 29, 2019. The latest attack, according to reports, claimed the lives of seven soldiers and two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

Reports suggest that the convoy was on its way to Baga in Kukawa Local Government Area to distribute relief items to newly settled IDPs.

FG to spend N311b on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Government is to spend N311 billion on the construction and rehabilitation of the 127.6-kilometre Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this information during an inspection tour, and a town hall meeting on the dual carriageway at Ogere, Ogun State.

He said the government was determined to deliver the project as scheduled and ordered tanker drivers and their owners to move their vehicles off the road to enable contractors to finish up their works on schedule.

Gunmen kill five worshippers, abduct 18 during attack on Zamfara mosque

Bandits have attacked a mosque in Zamfara, on Friday, during the congregational Jummah prayer, killing five people and abducting 18 others, including the Imam.

Spokesman of the state’s police command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

Around 100 cattle thieves on motorcycles were said to have opened fire on a Muslim congregation in remote Dutsen Gari village in Maru district as residents were observing the weekly Friday prayers.

The imam, identified as Yahaya, and some of the captives reportedly regained their freedom on Saturday.