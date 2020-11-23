When your passion isn’t turning into a profit | The Daily Vulnerable

by Otonyesia Fubara-Manuel

Everyone has a dream, a dream to be big or to do something fancy. Be an actor, singer, and dancer or run your own business, and sometimes it takes a while for those dreams to come true.

Even when they do, sometimes, money doesn’t follow and we all need money. What no one will tell you at the beginning is that following your passion is not easy, what they might omit to tell you is that the first year as an entrepreneur might not pay your bills so the question is when you are at this stage what do you do?

Do you rant? Cry? Or do you give up?

Giving up is an option but it isn’t the best option. Instead of giving up, you can re-strategize; you can readjust your plans. There is a wise saying that there are various ways to enter the market. The goal is to have a steady income to fund your passion so therefore you can perhaps pause it for a while, take a job under someone, work for a while, save up and while at it seek out investment opportunities.

Other than these, you can still actively pursue your passion but get other means just to pay the bills that will always pile up.

Doing this doesn’t make you weak but practical.

Follow The Daily Vulnerable on YouTube, social media channels, and Podcast (search for #WithChude wherever you get your podcast from). If this daily message blesses you, reply to this email, comment, like, share or forward it to your friends and loved ones. Even, those who think themselves your enemies :).