The Zamfara kidnap is another sad reminder that insecurity is at a terrible high

Insecurity is one of the major problems plaguing Nigeria. It is worrisome that a week hardly goes by without reports of heightened levels of the scourge across the nation resulting from the activities of kidnappers, Boko Haram insurgents, rising cases of deaths from stray bullets, armed robbery, police brutality, banditry etc.

The activities of bandits in the north are fast becoming a nightmare. Just recently, armed bandits reportedly kidnapped an Imam and seventeen worshippers from a mosque in Zamfara.

The worshippers were said to have been abducted during a congregational prayer on Friday at Dutsen Gari, a farming community in Kanoma District of Maru local government area of Zamfara. Fortunately, Governor Bello Muhammed Matawalle of Zamfara was able to secure the release of eleven of the victims according to reports. Sadly, some members of the community were reportedly killed during the attack.

The rising spate of kidnapping is quite alarming, and it is even more worrisome that not everyone who gets kidnapped is fortunate enough to make it out alive. The APC chairman who got murdered over the weekend is a case in point.

Phillip Tatari Shekwo, Chairman of the Nasarawa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was reportedly kidnapped by gunmen on Saturday, he was subsequently murdered and his body was found close to his residence in Bukan Sidi area of Lafia on Sunday.

Many such unfortunate incidents have been reported in the news over time and it appears to be getting worse by the day. Families are grieving their loved ones who have died at the hands of bandits and all other groups that pose a security threat to the nation. Many Nigerians now live in fear due to the heightened level of insecurity in the country.

Not only does this give the nation a negative image on the international scene, it also shows the government’s lack of commitment to the issues that affect national security and the safety of its citizens.

A lot needs to be done as it relates to national security. Concerted efforts must be made by government at all levels to secure the north and all other parts of the country to give Nigerians a sense of safety. Meanwhile, the governor must do his best to secure the release of the rest of the victims.