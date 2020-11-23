The first teaser of Tosin Igho’s ‘Nneka the Pretty Serpent’ remake is here

What will the titular Nneka look like in Tosin Igho’s remake of Nneka the Pretty Serpent? Fans of the Zeb Ejiro 1992 original, like myself, have been curious to know which actress will play such a canon-defining role for Nollywood horror. Charles Okpaleke’s Play Networks has just released a first look at the remake, a 41-second footage which opens darkly with the return of (drum roll) veteran actress Ndidi Obi, the lead star of the original.

What follows is a gathering of mostly dark-cloaked men, ceremoniously holding flaming torches and setting something that looks like a (vault/coffin?) on fire. It feels sinister and occultic. There’s atmosphere, and the teaser manages to set the tone but it also raises some questions. Aren’t we going to see a young-faced Nneka since it’s a remake? What will be the role of Ndidi Obi’s Nneka? How much of the original plot will be changed?

Nneka the Pretty Serpent is a story about a female water spirit sent to a earth with a mission to destroy the lives of philandering men, shot in Igbo, and became a commercial hit in a time of the home video boom. Aside Ndidi’s brilliant performance, it launched the career of many actors like Ngozi Ezeonu, Rita Nzelu, Eucharia Anunobi, Kanayo O. Kanayo and more.

The remake is in safe hands. Tosin Igho, if you can still remember him as an artist, is a man of many talents: director, producer, cinematographer. Chris Odeh is the producer and he’s joined by Ramsey Nouah and Charles Okpaleke as co-producers. Nneka the Pretty Serpent is out in cinemas December 18.