Omowunmi Dada and Stan Nze Star in the Trailer of Tosin Igho’s New Thriller “Suspicion”

The official trailer of Tosin Igho’s new film “Suspicion” has been released ahead of the movie’s release on Prime Video on November 28, 2024.

Nigerian filmmaker Tosin Igho directs the movie and will explore African traditions, intertwining them with modern-age moral values and creating thresholds and boundaries that have never been crossed.

The film, “Suspicion” sees the life of Voke, a man who, losing his goddaughter, gains ancient juju powers and embarks on a quest for justice. His quest no longer becomes one for vengeance but a search and discovery of the moral complexities accompanying supernatural power as Voke embraces and learns about a world heavily influenced by black magic.

“We’re excited to bring this gripping story to life, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience the suspense and action,” Tosin said.

Directed by Tosin Igho and written by Igho and Divergent, “Suspicion” will star several A-list Nollywood actors like Richard Mofe Damijo, Tina Mba, Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Kalu Ikeagwu, Uzor Arukwe, and more.

The movie is set for release on November 28 on Prime Video.

