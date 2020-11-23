Anambra guber aspirant wants to build 21 universities if elected, but here’s why it is ridiculous

As the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) enters its 8th month of strike, any right-thinking person vying for elective office should know better than to promise to build 21 additional universities. It is safe to say, therefore, that Dr. Godwin Maduka has his eyes set on the wrong priorities.

The US-based doctor who is vying for the highest office in Anambra State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) made a promise to build 21 universities if elected, at an event he organised for Anambra youth in his Umuchukwu country home.

In his words, “In other places of the earth, some towns have up to six universities. It should be as easy as ABC. We will start with only 21; one per local government.”

Anambra State is home to 17 accredited higher institutions, 3 of them universities. While the governorship aspirant may be right in his assertion that in other climes one town alone could have more than one university, he failed to note that these institutions are well-funded even to the point they are able to run independent of government.

As the many comments under the tweet announcing this pointed out, there are many campaign promises that could have resonated better with people and this one is not one of them.

Nigeria is slipping into its second recession in 5 years amidst falling oil price. A campaign promise of a policy that helps cushion the impact of the recession on Anambra people would have gone a long way for the governorship aspirant.

That is not asking for too much.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor November 18, 2020

An alleged epidemic may be in Kogi and all eyes must be on the government to act right

If there is one lesson we can learn from the Coronavirus pandemic is the fact that healthcare is easily, if ...

Kola Muhammed November 3, 2020

The LCC boss has confessed but there are obvious time gaps | #EndSARS

As proceedings of the Lagos judicial panel continue in the wake of the #LekkiShootings, the latest development involving the long-awaited ...

Chinedu Okafor October 29, 2020

#YNaijaSportsExtra: Here’s why the world is raving over Marcus Rashford

What defines an athlete? Most sports analysts would say said athlete’s level of play. And, in the world of sports, ...

Uroupa Kiakubu October 29, 2020

#YNaijaEndSARSupdates: Why security operatives need to learn to separate the innocent from the guilty

There have been several reports of security operatives cracking down on the activities of hoodlums since the #EndSARS protest got hijacked. The breakdown of law and order has led to the arrest of several people in connection with the looting and wanton destruction of public and private property which followed. While this is necessary to restore order in the society, it is also needful for security operatives to ensure that the innocent ones are not punished...

Kola Muhammed October 20, 2020

Many aides, little aid: Is President Buhari’s silence on #EndSARS being encouraged or discouraged?

As one hand is put on a Holy Book and the other raised up, Femi Adesina, the incoming Special Adviser ...

Kola Muhammed October 19, 2020

How #EndSARS protest is proving the youth as the better hope of a One Nigeria

If we can all do a quick poll of one of the reasons why Nigerians appear to be disunited, our ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail