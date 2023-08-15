Netflix Unveils Spectacular Lineup of 7 Nigerian Films and Series, Set to Premiere Later this Year

Netflix’s recent star-studded event, “Lights, Camera… Naija!” held in Lagos on August 13, 2023, has unveiled a sensational lineup of new Nigerian films and series. These eagerly anticipated projects are poised to grace the screens during the final quarter of the year, promising a diverse range of genres and narratives. The masterminds behind these creations include prolific names like Editi Effiong, Mo Abudu, Charles Okpaleke, Kunle Afolayan, and Kemi Adetiba. With production stages underway, these titles are slated to captivate over 238 million Netflix subscribers across 190+ countries around the world.

The Black Book

Editi Effiong, in collaboration with Anakle Films, is all set to unravel a gripping mystery and crime thriller titled “The Black Book.” This narrative delves into the resurgence of ancient vendettas as a group of corrupt policemen claim the life of a man’s only son, triggering a relentless quest for justice. Directed and produced by Effiong, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Richard Mofe-Damijo and Ade Laoye. The supporting cast includes esteemed names like Sam Dede, Alex Usifo Omiagbo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, and more.

Blood Vessel

Under the guidance of Charles Okpaleke and Play Network Studios, the enthralling mystery and crime thriller “Blood Vessel” takes center stage. The plot revolves around six friends ensnared in their hometown’s political turmoil. Fleeing as stowaways on a ship headed for South America, they find themselves caught in the crossfire. Moses Inwang directs, while Agozie Ugwu, Arafat Bello-Osagie, and Roxanne Adekunle-Wright take on production duties. The lead cast includes David Ezekiel, Adaobi Dibor, and Jide Kene Achufusi.

Ijogbon

Kunle Afolayan leads the creation of “Ijogbon,” a coming-of-age drama-adventure film. The storyline revolves around four teenagers from a rural village who stumble upon a pouch of diamonds and decide to conceal their newfound treasure. However, their actions lead to grave repercussions. Golden Effects Pictures produces this captivating tale, starring Ruby Akubueze, Kayode Ojuolape, Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, and more.

Aníkúlápó (Series)

Building upon the success of the Yoruba epic “Aníkúlápó,” Kunle Afolayan and Golden Effects present a four-part sequel as a series. The storyline continues to captivate as a spinoff, boasting a star-studded cast that includes Sola Sowobale, Kunle Remi, Bimbo Ademoye, and more. Directed and produced by Afolayan, the series brings an exciting continuation to a beloved franchise.

Wrath And Revenge (WAR)

Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios introduces “Wrath And Revenge (WAR),” a gripping drama series born from the legacy of “Sons of the Caliphate.” This narrative follows Nuhu Bula’s journey to becoming the governor of Kowa, masterminded by his wife Binta, whose ambitions know no bounds. With a compelling cast led by Mofe Duncan, Rahama Sadau, and Yakubu Mohammed, this series promises intrigue, ambition, and the fury of a woman scorned.

Òlòtūré (Series)

Building on the success of the “Òlòtūré” film, Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife Studios brings the story back as a series. “Òlòtūré” continues the journey of the young journalist who traverses perilous paths in her quest to expose the horrors of human trafficking. Directed by Kenneth Gyang, the series reunites a beloved cast including Sharon Ooja, Omoni Oboli, and more, promising a riveting portrayal of a grave societal issue.

To Kill A Monkey

Kemi Adetiba’s eagerly awaited crime thriller series, “To Kill A Monkey,” stars William Benson and Bucci Franklin in lead roles. Supported by a distinguished cast including Bimbo Akintola and Chidi Mokeme, the series delves into crime and mystery. Written, directed, and produced by Kemi Adetiba herself, this series is a highly anticipated addition to the streaming landscape.

Ben Amadasun, Netflix’s Vice President of Content for the Middle East and Africa, expresses the excitement of collaborating with Nigeria’s top creators, enabling the global audience to enjoy the nation’s rich storytelling talent. With these upcoming projects, Netflix cements its status as the premier platform for showcasing the best Nigerian narratives worldwide. While exact release dates remain under wraps, anticipation builds for the unveiling of these captivating tales to audiences around the world.