The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney Plus)

Marvel’s Phase 5 starts with a misstep in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” but the reliable Guardians of the Galaxy come to the rescue. Under director James Gunn, they embark on one last adventure, with Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) grieving Gamora (Zoe Saldaña). When Rocket (Bradley Cooper) gets gravely injured, they must find his creator, the mad scientist High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), to save him.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Peacock)

Chris Pratt stars in another blockbuster, this time as Mario, a struggling Italian-American plumber from Brooklyn. Accidentally transported to the Mushroom Kingdom through a Warp Pipe, he meets Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) on an adventurous journey. Meanwhile, Mario’s brother Luigi (Charlie Day) ends up in the Dark Lands ruled by Bowser (Jack Black), who plans to marry Peach against her will. Mario must now rescue his brother and Peach from Bowser’s clutches.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart (Prime Video)

Despite her limited recent work, Sigourney Weaver remains a remarkably expressive actress. In this moving drama, based on Holly Ringland’s novel, Weaver gives a captivating performance. The story follows young Alice Hart (Alyla Browne), who loses her parents in a fire and is raised by her grandmother June (Weaver) on a flower farm that shelters abused women. As an adult (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Alice grapples with generational trauma and unearths family secrets while caught in a violent relationship.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Heartstopper season 2 (Netflix)

Isn’t that giddy feeling of falling in love just amazing? In the first season, Charlie (Joe Locke), a quiet student, and Nick (Kit Connor), the popular rugby captain, became unlikely friends and gradually fell for each other. Now, they are a thrilling couple. However, the challenges begin as Nick plans to come out to his mom (Olivia Colman), and they navigate exams, a school trip to Paris, and the excitement of prom—a sacred adolescent rite.

Streaming now on Netflix

Fatal Seduction Volume 2 (Netflix)

Get ready for the return of Netflix’s thrilling series, Fatal Seduction. This South African drama is based on the Netflix Mexican series Dark Desire by Nayura Aragón Herranz and Leticia López Margalli. Volume 1 premiered last month, leaving viewers on a gripping cliffhanger.

The story follows Professor Nandi, who suspects her husband of infidelity. In response, she engages in a passionate affair with a younger man during a weekend getaway with her best friend Brenda. Tragically, Brenda is killed, leading Nandi into a perplexing murder investigation that could change her life forever.

The Chi season 6 (Showtime)

Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha (Birgundi Baker) are chasing big dreams, but they also face significant risks and potential rewards. Balancing their ambitions, they navigate blending their families successfully. At the same time, Douda (Curtiss Cook) grapples with the consequences of Q’s murder, Jake (Michael V. Epps) starts a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) finds himself falling for an older woman while questioning his faith.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus with Showtime