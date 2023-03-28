What 70% of Nigerian actresses own, na chairmen dey give them – Nedu Wazobia

Nedu Wazobia, a controversial OAP, has said that most of the things that women in the movie industry have were given to them by men.

The OAP, who is known for his provocative opinions, said this on an edition of his podcast, Honest Bunch.

Nedu said that most women enter the movie business because they attracted the eye of a media magnate who wanted to have them because they were pretty.

He claimed that these individuals start to make these young women into stars by giving them whatever their hearts want.

He went on to say that many women utilize skits to market themselves to men who might find them appealing and ask for their phone numbers.

He said, “70% OF THEM IN THE MOVIE INDUSTRY; WHAT THEY HAVE, NA CHAIRMEN DEY GIVE THEM.”

