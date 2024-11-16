Article

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

Menisms

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
The Honest Bunch Podcast

The gang is back with their newest season featuring Nigerian activist, politician and journalist Omoyele Sowore. The political figure is known for his fierce and unwavering commitment to fighting against corruption and pursuit of justice.

  1. I Said What I Said podcast
I Said What I Said podcast

Jola and FK are joined by Yanmo Omorogbe, a baddie queen and co-founder of Bamboo! All three ladies discuss building a financial services business and maintaining your personality.

  1. Menisms podcast
Menisms

The men are joined by media personalities Toolz and Gbemi, who all share their opinions and advice on approaching women in a public setting.

  1. So Nigerian podcast 
So Nigerian podcast

The latest episode of the So Nigerian podcast is dedicated to all music lovers and features guest host AjeTheRealest. They all talk about what it means to be an upcoming act in the music industry, the challenges and what it takes to get fame and fortune.

  1. Road to 30 podcast
Road to 30 Podcast

Jidechukwu is invited to join the hosts of ‘Road To 30’ where they all open up about becoming a Garm entrepreneur. Jidechukwu shares his knowledge, narrating his experience with some advice to everyone interested.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija November 11, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It |Grammys, Doris Simeon, Ayra Starr, Tyla, Peter Okoye

Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son Nollywood actress Doris Simeon shared her experiences with ...

YNaija November 9, 2024

Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is back with its 18th edition, welcoming and recognising incredible young talent across the African ...

YNaija November 4, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case Your Missed It | Netflix, Dimeji Ajibola, Bobrisky, Solomon Buchi

Nigerian filmmakers shine at the Netflix “Lights, Camera, Naija” event Nigerian actors, actresses, and filmmakers were all present at the ...

YNaija November 2, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Mr Macaroni Opens Up to Chude about His Participation in the 2020 #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian media personality and political activist Debo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni) has opened up to Chude Jideonwo, sharing insights into how ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Ckay, Olamide, Maria, Korty EO, Phyno

Korty EO opens up about being forced not to publish an interview video with Davido Nigerian media personality Korty EO ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail