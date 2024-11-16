Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The gang is back with their newest season featuring Nigerian activist, politician and journalist Omoyele Sowore. The political figure is known for his fierce and unwavering commitment to fighting against corruption and pursuit of justice.

I Said What I Said podcast

Jola and FK are joined by Yanmo Omorogbe, a baddie queen and co-founder of Bamboo! All three ladies discuss building a financial services business and maintaining your personality.

Menisms podcast

The men are joined by media personalities Toolz and Gbemi, who all share their opinions and advice on approaching women in a public setting.

So Nigerian podcast

The latest episode of the So Nigerian podcast is dedicated to all music lovers and features guest host AjeTheRealest. They all talk about what it means to be an upcoming act in the music industry, the challenges and what it takes to get fame and fortune.

Road to 30 podcast

Jidechukwu is invited to join the hosts of ‘Road To 30’ where they all open up about becoming a Garm entrepreneur. Jidechukwu shares his knowledge, narrating his experience with some advice to everyone interested.