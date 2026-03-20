Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Ranks Fourth on the Terror Index as Terrorist Attacks Rise

Nigeria ranks fourth on the Terror Index as terrorist attacks rise

Tinubu returns as Nigeria and the UK seal £746M deal

Peter Obi slams leadership as terror deaths rise in Nigeria

12 Arab countries request that Iran immediately halt attacks in the region

Aremu Afolayan backs down after outrage over Tinubu remarks

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria ranks fourth on the Terror Index as terrorist attacks rise

Rising violence has pushed Nigeria to fourth place in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, following a sharp increase in attacks. Pakistan ranked first, with Burkina Faso and Niger ahead of Nigeria.

The Institute for Economics and Peace report recorded 171 incidents in 2025, up from 120 in 2024. Deaths also rose by 46% to 750, marking the highest toll since 2020.

Groups such as Islamic State West Africa Province and Boko Haram were behind most attacks. Civilians were the main targets, accounting for 67% of incidents.

Tinubu returns as Nigeria and the UK seal £746M deal

Fresh from his visit to the United Kingdom, President Bola Tinubu arrived in Lagos on Friday, calling for stronger trade and economic ties between both nations.

During talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street, both leaders discussed reforms, security, climate issues, and global challenges. Tinubu said cooperation is key to improving people’s livelihoods.

A key outcome was a £746 million deal to upgrade Apapa and Tin Can Island ports. The agreement signals growing trust and is expected to boost jobs, economic activity, and development in Nigeria.

Peter Obi slams leadership as terror deaths rise in Nigeria

Former presidential candidate Peter Obi has criticised Nigeria’s latest position on the Global Terrorism Index, calling it a sign of poor leadership and weak governance.

He noted that Nigeria recorded the highest rise in terrorism-related deaths in 2025, with fatalities jumping from 513 to 750. The country now ranks fourth globally, behind Pakistan, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

Obi blamed insecurity on corruption, poor priorities, and neglect of safety. He pointed to threats from Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, urging urgent action to protect lives and restore public confidence.

12 Arab countries request that Iran immediately halt attacks in the region

A coalition of Arab and Islamic countries has called on Iran to immediately end its recent missile and drone strikes, following an emergency meeting in Riyadh.

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, and Jordan expressed concern over rising tensions and the risk of wider conflict.

They condemned attacks on infrastructure and civilian areas, warning of threats to global energy routes, especially around the Strait of Hormuz, and urged restraint to protect regional stability.

Aremu Afolayan backs down after outrage over Tinubu remarks

Nigerian actor Aremu Afolayan has apologised after facing backlash for comments defending Bola Tinubu and downplaying insecurity during a TV appearance.

His remarks, including claims that hardship did not affect him and that insecurity reports were “scripted,” sparked anger among Nigerians already dealing with rising costs and safety concerns.

Days later, the actor released a video pleading for forgiveness, saying the criticism had been overwhelming. He denied being paid for his views, clarified his earlier statement, and announced he would step away from political discussions.