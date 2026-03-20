Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (March 21st-March 22nd)

This weekend in Lagos is packed with events for the ravers, artists, creatives, and lovers of women-centered spaces. From raves to open mics and film clubs, there’s something for every niche group.

Ponmo Is A Rave

This rave is the perfect event for lovers of literature and electronic music, and it is happening on the 21st of March.

Sip And Paint: Naija Throwback

This sip-and-paint event is not just an opportunity to paint and explore your artistic side, but also to connect with the nostalgia of old Afrobeat music. It is happening on the 21st of March.

Pottery And Clay Painting

Perfect for people looking to brush up on their pottery skills or pick up a new hobby, this is happening on the 21st of March.

Garden Yoga

Happening on the 21st of March, this event is perfect for matcha lovers and those who love yoga and exercise-themed events.

Talk Your Own

In celebration of World Poetry Day, this event was curated for lovers of poetry, poets, and artists seeking a space to share their creative writing and ideas. It is happening on the 21st of March.

The Inferno

Perfect for ravers, lovers of Afro-house, and Afrobeats, this rave is happening on the 21st of March, and it is the perfect weekend event.

Side Quests

Perfect for ravers, this collaboration from Ile Ijo and Group Therapy is the event for people who enjoy Afro house and rave scenes. It is happening on the 21st of March.

Afrosonic Film Club

This is the right event for cinephiles and film clubs; this movie screening is dedicated to celebrating women’s history month and is happening on the 21st of March.

Blankets x Binge

Happening on the 21st of March, this cozy evening is curated to celebrate women’s voices and their stories. It is an intimate setting, perfect for people who enjoy specially curated events.

Silent Disco Party + Games Night

This event is perfect for music lovers who enjoy a personalized experience. It’s also the place for competitive minds, and it is happening on the 22nd of March.