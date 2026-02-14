Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This week in the Nigerian entertainment space was filled with drama, social media backlash and media speculations. Here’s your quick recap on all you might have missed.

Davido calls out lawyer in custody case

Big Brother Naija couple BamBam and Teddy A spark divorce rumors

Burna Boy Catalogue sale trial hits pause

Designer Veekee James faces backlash over public child registry

Wande Coal teams up with Qing Madi to release new single titled “Dearly”

Davido Calls Out Lawyer In Custody Case

The afrobeat singer who has been in legal custody wars with the mother of his first child Sophia Momodu has come out to call out the lawyer representing Sophia for reportedly bringing up his late son in the argument against the singer gaining joint custody of the child shared by the two, Imade.

After speculations were spread online of the singer trying to gain full custody of his child, Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify that he was not after a full custody, instead wanting joint custody of his daughter and being blindsided when his late son with his wife, Ifeanyi was mentioned as the evidence of the singer’s negligence and why he would not be fit to have joint custody of Imade.

While Davido took to his social media to tag the lawyer, Sophia Momodu reportedly won the case and retains full custody of Imade Adeleke.

Big Brother Naija Couple BamBam And Teddy A Spark Divorce Rumors

BamBam and Teddy A who met on the Double Wahala edition of Big Brother Naija have sparked divorce rumors after the couple unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

This news comes just a few days after an interview with Chude on his podcast, Teddy A cleared up domestic violence allegations between the couple. Whilst neither of them have spoken on the divorce rumors, social media has been abuzz with speculations on the reason behind the rumored divorce.

Burna Boy Catalogue Sale Trial Hits Pause

A federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has adjourned the legal proceedings surrounding the sale of Burna Boy’s early music catalogue until April 20, 2026.

The lawsuit which alleges a fraudulent conversion and breach of fiduciary duty against Aristokrat Records and its founder Piriye Isokrari was postponed due to the absence of the CEO of Aristokrat Records, and according to court filings, Aristokrat Music sold the intellectual property and master recordings from Burna Boy’s foundational years to Spaceship Music which is owned by Burna Boy and his mother and manager Bose Ogulu in May/June 2024.

However 960 Music Group, which holds a 40% equity stake in Aristokrat Music made a claim that they were completely sidelined from the sale and filed a lawsuit to nullify the agreement between aristokrat and spaceship records.

Designer Veekee James Faces Backlash Over Public Child Registry

Veekee James who announced her pregnancy to fans and supporters over two weeks ago, and a gender reveal a week ago is under backlash from fans over choosing to share a public child registry.

The designer who took to her Instagram to share that she was asked to create a child registry for things she needs for the birth of her baby received criticism from fans and others who questioned why the designer who was already wealthy needed any more handouts from friends.

Veekee James however clarified in a video while opening up the gifts received via her registry that she would be giving out some of the things she received to fans who were in need of it.

Wande Coal Teams Up With Qing Madi To Release New Single Titled “Dearly”

The new track was announced to fans by Wande Coal on his instagram account, after it was put on all digital streaming platforms.

The duo brought in fresh, smooth and vocally focused records that highlights and explores a blend of Wande Coal’s experience as a vocal artist and the fresh talent from Qing Madi.