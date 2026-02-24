theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
February 24, 2026

“Headless,” Starring Gideon Okeke Coming to Theaters March 2026, Following Acclaimed AFRIFF Premiere

by YNaija
5 Must-Visit Spots in Lagos This Week
5 Must-Visit Spots in Lagos This Week
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 3,690 Nigerians Estimated to be Deported Among Immigrants in US

Produced by Michael Ndiomu and debuted as the opening film at the 2024 AFRIFF in Lagos, the film received praise and excitement for its premise and execution. 

The story details the life of a film producer whose life begins to unfold when he is caught at a routine traffic stop with a severed head in his trunk, which leads to an arrest that causes chaos and opens up a trail of broader networks in the entertainment, political, and illegal scenes connected to the murder. 

Some of the cast members for the film are Baaj Adebule, Gbubemi Ejeye, Segun Arinze, Gideon Okeke, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ruby Okezie, and Femi Branch. The movie is set for release on the 13th of March, 2026, in theatres nationwide, and it is tagged as an action thriller.

The action thriller was directed by Michael Ndiomu and is set to be distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.

The Film Blog
,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
Butterflies Aren’t Enough: How To Know If You’re Falling For The Right Person
Butterflies Aren’t Enough: How To Know If You’re Falling For The Right Person
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Nollywood Legacy: Top 5 Actors Who Followed Their Parents’ Path
Nollywood Legacies: Top 5 Actors Who Followed Their Parents’ Path
mother's love
Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Unveils Debut Directorial Film Titled “Mother’s Love”
Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

“Headless,” Starring Gideon ...
Butterflies Aren’t Enough: How To Know If You’re Falling For The Right Person
Butterflies Aren’t Enough: How To Know...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Feb...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Promises State Police and Declares Nigeria’s Economy is Recovering
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Promis...
#ENDSARS 2.0: Is Nigeria On Its Way To Another Protest Against Police Brutality?
#ENDSARS 2.0: Is Nigeria On Its Way To A...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1