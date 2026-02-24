“Headless,” Starring Gideon Okeke Coming to Theaters March 2026, Following Acclaimed AFRIFF Premiere

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | 3,690 Nigerians Estimated to be Deported Among Immigrants in US

Produced by Michael Ndiomu and debuted as the opening film at the 2024 AFRIFF in Lagos, the film received praise and excitement for its premise and execution.

The story details the life of a film producer whose life begins to unfold when he is caught at a routine traffic stop with a severed head in his trunk, which leads to an arrest that causes chaos and opens up a trail of broader networks in the entertainment, political, and illegal scenes connected to the murder.

Some of the cast members for the film are Baaj Adebule, Gbubemi Ejeye, Segun Arinze, Gideon Okeke, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Ruby Okezie, and Femi Branch. The movie is set for release on the 13th of March, 2026, in theatres nationwide, and it is tagged as an action thriller.

The action thriller was directed by Michael Ndiomu and is set to be distributed by FilmOne Entertainment.