Female Babysitter Faces Rape Charges, Allegedly Told Boy to ‘Take it Like a Man’

Law enforcement officials are on the hunt for a babysitter in Texas who allegedly raped a 13-year-old boy, while her own son slept nearby. Charlene Kornegay, 41, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim in July 2021 but was only charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child this week. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by ABC 13, the boy was interviewed by a therapist about his traumatic experience in March 2022.

The victim reported that Kornegay had ordered him to put on a bra, dress, and high heels after he got out of the shower in her Houston condominium. Kornegay then stripped the boy of his clothes and had sex with him in her son’s bedroom while he lay asleep. During the attack, the assailant allegedly applied lotion “on his ‘pee pee'” and performed oral sex on him.

The boy claimed that when he asked Kornegay to stop, she callously shot back, “Shut up and take it like a man.” After the victim told the assailant to stop a second time, Kornegay allegedly held a knife to the boy’s penis and threatened to cut it off if he told anyone about what had happened.

The victim’s father reported that Kornegay had a son of her own and had invited the boy to stay over and play video games. The father initially “couldn’t believe it” when his son told him about the assault, but he became convinced when the 13-year-old revealed graphic details of the encounter.

Kornegay’s criminal history includes charges of theft, insurance fraud, and possession of methamphetamine.

This heinous act of sexual assault against a minor is deeply disturbing and tragic. It is important to raise awareness about the issue of sexual assault and to ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, please seek help from a trusted authority or a support group.

