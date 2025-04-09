Skin Care & Self-Care: What Nigerian Gen Zs Are Doing Differently

Self-care meant drinking water, sleeping early, and rubbing Vaseline on your face. But Nigerian Gen Zs have completely redefined it. Today, it’s a full-blown lifestyle. Nigerian Gen Z self-care has become a whole new movement, whether it’s a 10-step skincare routine, setting boundaries, journaling, or vibing with candles and lo-fi music.

Unlike past generations, which were all about “suffering and smiling,” this new wave of young Nigerians is choosing peace of mind, clear skin, and soft life goals.

Skin Care is a Whole Ritual Now

Gone are the days when a quick splash of water and maybe a little powder counted as skincare. Nigerian Gen Zs invest in serums, exfoliators, hydrating toners, and sunscreens, even if NEPA misbehaves and the fan isn’t spinning.

Thanks to platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube, they’re getting skincare tips from both Nigerian and international creators. They’re reading ingredients, comparing brands, and, most importantly, supporting Nigerian skincare products that actually work. Brands like Arami Essentials, Narganics, and Ajali have found loyal fans in this Gen Z crowd.

For many, skincare isn’t about vanity; it’s about self-love. And honestly, that glow tells a story.

Therapy, But Make It Local

One major shift in Nigerian Gen Z self-care is how openly they talk about mental health. Older generations might still say things like, “Just pray about it” or “Depression is for white people,” but Gen Zs are saying, “Let’s normalise therapy.”

Thanks to more accessible online therapy platforms like MyTherapist.ng and the Mentally Aware Nigeria Initiative (MANI), young people are now talking to professionals, attending mental health workshops, and sharing their journeys online. They understand that taking care of their minds is just as important as taking care of their skin.

Soft Life or Nothing

Nigerian Gen Zs are not here for the “suffer now, enjoy later” lifestyle. They believe you can work hard and rest well. From staycations in Lagos Airbnbs to solo café dates and spa days, they prioritise joy in everyday life.

Self-care for this generation might involve unplugging from social media, curating playlists to chill, or even just saying “no” without guilt. It’s about setting boundaries with work, people, and even family, something older generations rarely do.

Content as Healing

One thing Nigerian Gen Z self-care has embraced fully is content creation as a form of expression. From vlog-style “Day in My Life” videos to #SelfCareSunday posts, they’re using social media for aesthetics and sharing tips, routines, and personal growth.

It’s relatable, healing, and building a community. You’ll see captions like “No more ignoring my needs” or “Healing out loud,” and it’s real. It’s not just about likes; it’s about creating safe spaces.

Aromatherapy, Journals & All the Extras

Yes, Nigerian Gen Zs are buying candles. Scented ones. They’re journaling, doing yoga (even if it’s just for the aesthetics), and meditating. Some are into crystals, while others are all about clean eating and smoothie bowls. Whatever works, works.

The point is that this generation is actively trying to feel better, not just look better. And they’re doing it their own way, mixing traditional knowledge with global influences to craft something that’s uniquely theirs.

Nigerian Gen Z self-care isn’t a trend; it’s a response to hustle culture, pressure, mental health struggles, and the chaos of life in Nigeria. It’s about reclaiming peace, one face mask or journal entry at a time.

So whether you’re scrubbing your face with turmeric, doing therapy on WhatsApp, or just ignoring calls to rest, you’re part of a bigger shift. And what is the way Nigerian Gen Zs are doing self-care? It’s bold, intentional, and just what we all needed.