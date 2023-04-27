The Music Blog: Fave is Favin’ | ‘Kante’ The Collaboration That Everyone is Talking About

The collaboration between Davido and Fave on ‘Kante’ has proven to be a stroke of genius, as the song has become an undeniable hit. Their collaboration was unexpected, but the magic they created together is now clear for all to see.

Released in March 2023, “Kante” has quickly become one of the most talked-about songs of the year. The upbeat track features Fave’s soulful vocals alongside Davido’s signature Afrobeat sound, creating a perfect blend of two different styles.

The song’s catchy chorus and infectious beat make it an instant hit, and it’s not hard to see why it’s been so successful. It debuted at number 7 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs Charts and has been dominating the airwaves ever since.

But what’s most impressive about “Kante” is the chemistry between Fave and Davido. Despite coming from different musical backgrounds, the two artists complement each other perfectly on the track. Fave’s emotive delivery adds depth and meaning to the lyrics, while Davido’s energy and charisma bring the song to life.

Read Also: The Music Blog: Davido’s Timeless Concert Sets the Standard: Punctuality, Security, and Epic Performances!

Born and raised in Lagos, Fave is the prime Nigerian music wildcard that is taking the industry by storm. Her unique style and soulful vocals have earned her a spot at the forefront of Nigeria’s next music generation, and it’s not hard to see why.

Fave’s first EP project, “Anywhere but Here,” was released in November 2020. However, it was her 2021 smash-hit record, “Baby Riddim,” off her debut mixtape “Riddim 5,” that truly catapulted her to stardom. The song reached #1 in nine countries and charted in no less than 30 countries on Apple Music’s all-genre charts. It also held a #1 position on the Global Shazam Afrobeats charts for six weeks with over 1.5 million Shazams to date.

Fave has demonstrated her versatility across various musical genres such as Dancehall, Afropop, Afrobeats, Dance, and R&B. Despite her varied musical interests, she identifies herself as a pop artist. Her songwriting process is characterized by a poetic approach that emphasizes vulnerability, vivid plots, and an expressive range of emotions. These creative elements are typically conveyed on top of groovy beat drops or high-tempo drum progressions.

Fave’s current popularity is significant in Africa, but she deserves more recognition for her unique talent. It’s therefore necessary that her management team take more proactive steps to project her personality and promote her music to broader audiences.