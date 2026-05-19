YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

EFCC Arrests Convicted Former Power Minister Saleh Mamman

PDP Chieftain Claims Jonathan Has Obtained 2027 Presidential Nomination Form

Dangote Refinery Cuts Jet Fuel Price to ₦1,650 Per Litre

ABC Orders New Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Set in Texas

Wizkid Becomes First African Artist to Reach 11 Billion Spotify Streams

EFCC Arrests Convicted Former Power Minister Saleh Mamman

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former Minister of Power Saleh Mamman days after he was sentenced in absentia to 75 years imprisonment over the diversion of ₦33.8 billion linked to the Mambilla and Zungeru hydroelectric power projects. EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyede confirmed that Mamman was apprehended around 3:30 a.m. in Kaduna following what officials described as an intensive intelligence and surveillance operation after the former minister reportedly went into hiding during his corruption trial. The anti-graft agency also arrested two individuals accused of harbouring him, while authorities say the arrest demonstrates renewed efforts to ensure convicted public officials cannot evade justice after sentencing.

PDP Chieftain Claims Jonathan Has Obtained 2027 Presidential Nomination Form

A former presidential aide and PDP chieftain, Umar Sani, has claimed that former President Goodluck Jonathan has already obtained the PDP’s nomination form ahead of the 2027 presidential election, intensifying speculation about a possible political comeback. According to Sani, Jonathan remains one of the strongest figures capable of reuniting the opposition and challenging President Bola Tinubu in 2027, although there has been no official confirmation from Jonathan himself or the PDP national leadership. The claim comes amid growing divisions within the PDP over its future presidential direction, with several party leaders openly backing Jonathan as a consensus candidate while others continue pushing alternative options such as Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Dangote Refinery Cuts Jet Fuel Price to ₦1,650 Per Litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has reduced the price of aviation fuel (Jet A1) from ₦1,750 to ₦1,650 per litre as part of efforts to ease pressure on Nigerian airlines struggling with rising operational costs. The refinery also introduced a 30-day interest-free credit facility backed by bank guarantees for marketers and airline operators, while shifting from a dollar-based pricing system to a naira-denominated model. Industry stakeholders say the move could help stabilise flight operations and potentially moderate airfare prices after months of severe fuel cost increases that threatened the sustainability of domestic airlines.

ABC Orders New Grey’s Anatomy Spinoff Set in Texas

ABC has officially ordered a new Grey’s Anatomy spinoff set in rural West Texas, expanding the long-running medical drama franchise with a fresh series centred on doctors working in an underserved community facing high-pressure emergency cases and limited resources. The still-untitled show is being developed by longtime Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes and current showrunner Meg Marinis, with the project expected to premiere during the 2026–27 TV season on ABC. The series will become the third major spinoff in the franchise after Private Practice and Station 19, as the Grey’s Anatomy universe continues expanding more than two decades after the original show first aired.

Wizkid Becomes First African Artist to Reach 11 Billion Spotify Streams

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has become the first African artist to surpass 11 billion streams on Spotify across all credits, further cementing his status as one of the continent’s biggest global music exports. The milestone was driven by the continued success of international collaborations such as Drake’s “One Dance,” alongside Wizkid’s own catalogue, including hits from albums like Made in Lagos and More Love, Less Ego. The achievement highlights Afrobeats’ growing global dominance and Wizkid’s long-standing influence in pushing African music onto the world stage.