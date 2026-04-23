Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Labour Party Says Peter Obi Cannot Rejoin or Contest 2027 Election on Its Platform

Senate Seeks Suspension of Political Campaigns in Eight Northern States Over Insecurity

Lamine Yamal Injured but Expected to Be Fit for World Cup

Roby Ekpo Rejects ₦100m Demand, Vows to Fight Mayowa Lambe in Court

Michael Faces Fresh Backlash Over “Whitewashing” Claims

Labour Party Says Peter Obi Cannot Rejoin or Contest 2027 Election on Its Platform

The Labour Party’s interim national chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman, has stated that Peter Obi cannot return to the party or contest the 2027 presidential election under its platform due to legal constraints tied to membership registration deadlines. She explained that the party’s register would be closed and submitted to INEC at least 21 days before its primaries, making it “legally impossible” for late entrants to participate, while also acknowledging Obi’s past role in strengthening the party ahead of the 2023 elections.

Senate Seeks Suspension of Political Campaigns in Eight Northern States Over Insecurity

The Nigerian Senate has urged the Federal Government to consider suspending political campaigns in eight northern states—Borno, Plateau, Bauchi, Benue, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, and parts of Kano—due to worsening insecurity driven by renewed Boko Haram attacks and assaults on military formations.

The call followed concerns raised during plenary, with lawmakers warning that the escalating violence threatens national stability and requires urgent, extraordinary measures. The Senate also called for intensified efforts to rescue over 400 abducted civilians and strengthen military operations to address the growing security crisis.

Lamine Yamal Injured but Expected to Be Fit for World Cup

Barcelona’s Spanish forward #10 Lamine Yamal (C) reacts to being fouled by Celta Vigo’s Spanish midfielder #29 Yoel Lago (R) during the Spanish league football match between FC Barcelona and RC Celta de Vigo at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on April 22 , 2026. Spain’s Lamine Yamal has picked up a hamstring injury, but is expected to be fit for the upcoming World Cup, his club Barcelona announced on April 23, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Lamine Yamal has suffered a hamstring injury that will rule him out for the remainder of the club season, after picking up the issue while scoring in Barcelona’s win over Celta Vigo.

Despite the setback, medical reports and club statements indicate that the injury is not expected to jeopardise his participation in the 2026 World Cup, with recovery planned through conservative treatment and a return anticipated by June. The 18-year-old winger, a key player for both Barcelona and Spain, has expressed disappointment but remains optimistic about recovering in time for the tournament.

Roby Ekpo Rejects ₦100m Demand, Vows to Fight Mayowa Lambe in Court

Media personality Roby Ekpo has rejected a cease-and-desist demand from his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe, which included a ₦100 million compensation claim over alleged defamatory statements made during a podcast appearance.

Ekpo, through his lawyers, denied wrongdoing and insisted his comments about the breakdown of their marriage were based on personal experience and believed facts, while also describing the monetary demand as excessive and premature. He further stated that he is prepared to defend himself in court and may file counterclaims, escalating the ongoing legal and public dispute between the former couple.

Michael Faces Fresh Backlash Over “Whitewashing” Claims

The upcoming Michael Jackson biopic Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua and backed by the late singer’s estate, is facing renewed controversy after Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed criticised it for excluding allegations of child sexual abuse involving Michael Jackson, arguing that omitting them creates a distorted, sanitised version of his life.

The film, which reportedly ends before the major abuse allegations and focuses heavily on Jackson’s rise and music career, has been accused by critics of “whitewashing” and functioning as a reputation-driven narrative, while supporters of the production argue it intentionally concentrates on his early life and artistic legacy rather than later controversies.