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Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands
April 24, 2026

Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands

by YNaija
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  • Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands
  • El-Rufai Pleads Not Guilty to Amended Wiretapping Charges
  • Victor Osimhen Defends Galatasaray Goalkeeper After Cup Exit
  • Hollywood Petition Against Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Tops 4,000 Signatures
  • BNXN Fires Back at Fat Joe Over Claim Jamaica Started Afrobeats

Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands

Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands

President Bola Tinubu has rejected calls to grant automatic tickets to sitting lawmakers ahead of the 2027 elections, instead empowering state governors to determine candidates through party primaries, in line with the Electoral Act and the APC constitution. The decision, reached after meetings with Senate leaders and governors, has heightened anxiety among federal legislators—especially those with strained relationships with their governors—as it places their re-election prospects largely under state-level control and influence.

El-Rufai Pleads Not Guilty to Amended Wiretapping Charges

Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai has pleaded not guilty to a five-count amended charge filed by the Department of State Services, accusing him of unlawfully intercepting the communications of National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu and breaching national security laws. The charges, upgraded from an earlier three-count filing, stem partly from El-Rufai’s own public claims that he had access to intercepted calls, which prosecutors say violated the Cybercrimes Act and Nigerian Communications Act. The court struck out the earlier charges and replaced them with the amended counts, while proceedings continue with El-Rufai maintaining his innocence.

Victor Osimhen Defends Galatasaray Goalkeeper After Cup Exit

Top 5 Stories of The Day | Tinubu Rejects Automatic Tickets, Leaves Lawmakers’ Fate in Governors’ Hands

Victor Osimhen has publicly backed Galatasaray goalkeeper Günay Güvenç following the club’s shock 2–0 defeat to Gençlerbirliği in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals, a loss partly attributed to a costly error by the keeper. Despite the disappointment, Osimhen urged support and unity within the team, standing by his teammate amid criticism and shifting focus to the remainder of the season.

Hollywood Petition Against Paramount-Warner Bros. Merger Tops 4,000 Signatures

A growing coalition of more than 4,000 Hollywood figures—including Robert De Niro, Sofia Coppola, and Holly Hunter—has signed an open letter opposing the proposed $111 billion merger between Paramount, Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery, warning it could reduce competition, cut jobs, and limit opportunities for creators. The petition, backed by industry groups and launched in mid-April, argues that the deal would further concentrate power in an already shrinking media landscape, potentially leaving just four major studios and leading to higher costs and fewer choices for audiences, as the merger still awaits regulatory approval.

BNXN Fires Back at Fat Joe Over Claim Jamaica Started Afrobeats

Nigerian singer BNXN has criticised American rapper Fat Joe for claiming that Afrobeats originated from Jamaica, calling the statement misinformation and urging him to “educate himself.” The controversy began after Fat Joe made the remark during a podcast with Jamaican artist Buju Banton, also suggesting he influenced BNXN’s stage name change. The Nigerian singer rejected the claim while mocking the rapper’s comments, sparking wider debate about the true West African origins of Afrobeats despite acknowledged Jamaican influences.

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