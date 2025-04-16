7 Slangs Trending Among Nigerian Gen Zs Right Now

Now that the Oxford English Dictionary (OED) has added 20 Nigerian slangs to its archive, the only logical thing to do is to create more slangs, right? Nigerian Gen Zs are some of the most creative people in the country, known worldwide for our talents, unique use of words, style, and now, our hilarious slangs, which is often picked up by other African countries.

In this article, we will list the seven slangs currently trending among Nigerian Gen Zs and explain their meanings so that if you hear or want to use them in a conversation, you will understand the context behind them.

No wam/Wamless

Have you ever heard anyone say “no wam” or “wamless” to you? Settle down. It isn’t a curse word; it simply means “no problem,” although it is often used when the user might be slightly annoyed with you.

Fairs

This could also be used in place of “wamless,” but it does not mean the same as it. “Fairs” is often used in scenarios that depict the defeat of a situation. Say you’re arguing with a friend on a call and they do something petty, you could reply by saying, “You know what? Fairs.”

Real

This is a relatable word used to signify that you agree with a statement or ongoing conversation. For instance, if someone complains that the economy has stopped them from buying the things they could afford, you could reply with “real” to show that you understand their dilemma.

Una

“Una” is often used in a general/collective manner, where the user opposes an idea that is generally acceptable. For example, there is a consensus that mangoes are a delectable fruit, but one could say, “Mangoes una,” to oppose the statement.

Omo

While not a new word, “omo” is a Nigerian Gen Z slang that has proven to stand the test of time. It has transcended age and location, becoming familiar to many. “Omo” is often used to express frustration about a situation. For instance, if your internet subscription runs out early, you might lament by saying “omo.”

God Abeg

Meaning “God please,” is more of a short prayer used when a person is frustrated. Say you find yourself stuck in traffic and have an urgent meeting to attend, you could lament by saying “God abeg” out loud, or you could also say “omo,” as both could be used in such a scenario.

Olodocore

If you are familiar with X (formerly known as Twitter ), there has been a recent trend of Nigerian Gen Zs quoting a post they find incomprehensible and illogical with the word “#Olodocore,” meaning the person who made the tweet isn’t intellectually outstanding.