Top 5 Stories Of The Day| FG Declares April 18th and 21st Public Holidays for Easter

FG declares April 18th and 21st public holidays for Easter

Sanwo-Olu commissions Lagos State commercial court

Recent Plateau killings spark outrage over military inaction

Global oil market instability hurting Nigeria’s economy — NMDPRA CEO

EFCC investigates alleged ₦1.3tn crypto fraud involving CBEX

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG declares April 18th and 21st public holidays for Easter

The Federal Government has declared Friday, April 18, and Monday, April 21, 2025, as public holidays to mark Good Friday and Easter Monday.

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement on Tuesday, extending warm wishes to Christians nationwide.

In a statement signed by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Magdalene Ajani, the minister urged Nigerians to reflect on the season’s message of love and sacrifice, as demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

Sanwo-Olu commissions Lagos State commercial court

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially commissioned the newly constructed Lagos State Commercial Court located at Tapa on Lagos Island.

Announcing the development via his X handle, Sanwo-Olu said the facility reflects his administration’s commitment to promoting timely and efficient resolution of commercial disputes.

The court complex features ten fully furnished courtrooms, libraries on each floor, and well-equipped conference rooms, aimed at improving the judicial process and offering a reliable venue for business-related justice.

Recent Plateau killings spark outrage over military inaction

The recent attack on Zike and Kimakpa communities in Plateau State’s Bassa LGA, where 51 people were reportedly killed, has drawn sharp criticism due to the areas’ close proximity to the Nigerian Army’s 3 Division Headquarters.

The assault, which occurred less than two weeks after similar killings in Bokkos that left 52 dead, has left residents questioning the military’s failure to respond swiftly. Many expressed frustration over the absence of intervention despite the presence of security forces nearby.

Global oil market instability hurting Nigeria’s economy — NMDPRA CEO

Farouk Ahmed, CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), says ongoing volatility in global oil markets is taking a toll on Nigeria’s economy.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Tuesday, Ahmed noted that while lower fuel prices may favour consumers, they also reduce the country’s oil revenues. “As consumers, we are happy that the price is coming down, but as a nation, it’s not good for our economy,” he said.

He also pointed to global policy inconsistencies, especially from the U.S., as a factor destabilising the market and complicating future planning.

EFCC investigates alleged ₦1.3tn crypto fraud involving CBEX

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has launched an investigation into an alleged ₦1.3 trillion fraud linked to digital investment platform, CryptoBank Exchange (CBEX).

The platform, operated by a group of foreign nationals alongside Nigerian collaborators, reportedly collapsed on Monday, leaving thousands of investors unable to access their funds.

EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed on Tuesday that the commission is working with the International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) to investigate the matter.