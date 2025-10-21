theme-sticky-logo-alt
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, "Colours Of Fire"
October 21, 2025
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, "Colours Of Fire"

by YNaija
Niyi Akinmolayan’s December project, “Colours of Fire”, promises colour, chaos and passion, and with the newly dropped teaser for the film, there is more anticipation.  This December is shaping up to be a great one for lovers of Nollywood, with several filmmakers teasing their new projects ahead of their release dates.  The newly dropped teaser... Read More
Niyi Akinmolayan’s December project, “Colours of Fire”, promises colour, chaos and passion, and with the newly dropped teaser for the film, there is more anticipation. 

This December is shaping up to be a great one for lovers of Nollywood, with several filmmakers teasing their new projects ahead of their release dates. 

The newly dropped teaser for “Colours Of Fire” tells a tale of love and rivalry meeting at an intersection, and a world where all these big emotions co-exist. 

The movie is set in the lives of two people who view each other as rivals, eventually finding themselves falling in love unexpectedly, which sets off a chain of events that could potentially destroy an empire. 

The movie is set to hit cinemas nationwide by Christmas Eve, on the 24th of December and will be distributed by Film One Entertainment. Some of the cast members are Osas Ighodaro, Uzor Arukwe, Ibrahim Chatta, Gabriel Afolayan, Mercy Aigbe and Femi Branch. 

The movie promises to have Niyi Akinmolayan’s signature flair of an unapologetically Nigerian flow.

