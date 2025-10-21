Isime Esene, Layi Wasabi, Others Win Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards

Organisers of the Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards recently honoured Isime Esene, Media Consultant and Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, with the Emerging Public Affairs Digital Communication Leader award in recognition of his “powerful communication work and effective use of newsletters and social media platforms to engage Nigerians in national development”.

The awards event, which was part of a two-day summit organised by Upticomm Marketing Company in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, had other notable honourees including Nene Bejide, Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma), and Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi).

“This recognition underscores the transformative power of strategic communication in shaping national discourse and driving development,” said Isime Esene. “It reflects the dedication of a committed team working to tell authentic stories that inform, inspire, and influence progress. I’m deeply grateful to the organisers for spotlighting the impact of purpose-driven storytelling in nation-building.”

He expressed appreciation to the Convener of the Awards, Segun Mcmedal, and the selection panel “for their thorough work in spotlighting excellence in our field,” while congratulating his fellow awardees “for pushing the boundaries of innovation to make a difference.”

Organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, in partnership with Upticomm Marketing Company, the Nigeria Digital PR Summit is sub-Saharan Africa’s premier forum for advancing the practice of digital public relations. It brings together industry leaders, influencers, government representatives, and key stakeholders to explore the latest trends in digital communication, Artificial Intelligence (AI), social media, digital marketing, and influencer engagement.