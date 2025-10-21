theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Isime Esene, Layi Wasabi, Others Win Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards
October 21, 2025
0 Comment
271 Views

Isime Esene, Layi Wasabi, Others Win Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards

by YNaija
Organisers of the Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards recently honoured Isime Esene, Media Consultant and Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, with the Emerging Public Affairs Digital Communication Leader award in recognition of his “powerful communication work and effective use of newsletters and social media platforms... Read More
Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Tobi Amusan Named Nigeria’s Flagbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Ayra Starr, Darkoo, and Odeal Emerge as Winners at the 2025 MOBO Awards
Ayra Starr, Darkoo, and Odeal Emerge as Winners at the 2025 MOBO Awards

Organisers of the Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards recently honoured Isime Esene, Media Consultant and Special Assistant on Media and Communications to the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, with the Emerging Public Affairs Digital Communication Leader award in recognition of his “powerful communication work and effective use of newsletters and social media platforms to engage Nigerians in national development”.

The awards event, which was part of a two-day summit organised by Upticomm Marketing Company in partnership with the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, had other notable honourees including Nene BejideIsaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi), Maryam Apaokagi (Taaooma), and Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi).

“This recognition underscores the transformative power of strategic communication in shaping national discourse and driving development,” said Isime Esene. “It reflects the dedication of a committed team working to tell authentic stories that inform, inspire, and influence progress. I’m deeply grateful to the organisers for spotlighting the impact of purpose-driven storytelling in nation-building.”

He expressed appreciation to the Convener of the Awards, Segun Mcmedal, and the selection panel “for their thorough work in spotlighting excellence in our field,” while congratulating his fellow awardees “for pushing the boundaries of innovation to make a difference.”

Organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Lagos State Chapter, in partnership with Upticomm Marketing Company, the Nigeria Digital PR Summit is sub-Saharan Africa’s premier forum for advancing the practice of digital public relations. It brings together industry leaders, influencers, government representatives, and key stakeholders to explore the latest trends in digital communication, Artificial Intelligence (AI), social media, digital marketing, and influencer engagement.

Partnered Content
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, “Colours Of Fire”
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, “Colours Of Fire”
Previous Post
Rain of Prizes as Glo Set Ofala Aglow in Onitsha
Rain of prizes as Glo set Ofala aglow in Onitsha
Next Post
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

How Long Have You Been a Fan of AG Baby? A Look at the Singer’s Rise to the Top of the Music Industry
How Long Have You Been a Fan of AG Baby?...
Rain of prizes as Glo set Ofala aglow in Onitsha
Rain of Prizes as Glo Set Ofala Aglow in...
Isime Esene, Layi Wasabi, Others Win Nigeria Digital Public Relations Awards
Isime Esene, Layi Wasabi, Others Win Nig...
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Movie, “Colours Of Fire”
Niyi Akinmolayan Set To Drop December Mo...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC, ASUU Unite to Demand Lasting Solution to University Strikes
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC, ASUU Uni...
Uncommon Facts About Breast Cancer That ...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1