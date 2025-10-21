Rain of prizes as Glo set Ofala aglow in Onitsha

Globacom, Nigeria’s leading digital services company, reaffirmed its commitment to cultural heritage and community empowerment with a vibrant presence at this year’s Ofala Festival in Onitsha.

Held at the Ime Obi, the 2025 celebration featured the Iru Ofala on Friday and the Azu Ofala on Saturday, two key ceremonies that define the age-long Onitsha tradition.

The Iru Ofala marked the Obi’s first public appearance after weeks of spiritual retreat and communion with the ancestors, seeking blessings for the good of the land. His Imperial Majesty’s majestic dance around the Ime Obi symbolised renewal and readiness to lead his people into a new season of prosperity.

As tradition demands, the Obi later received homage from chiefs, titled men, subjects, and several dignitaries, including the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Benjamin Kalu; former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha; former Governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi; Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, and several others.

The royal father commended Globacom for the company’s enduring partnership, saying, “We thank them for believing in us, and I trust that the mutual benefit that we all derive from the festival will continue to prevail.”

The Azu Ofala, which marked the grand finale, was filled with thanksgiving, music, and celebration. The Obi appeared in a relaxed mood, receiving goodwill messages from guests and others, including the festival’s official sponsor, Globacom.

To add excitement, Globacom presented prizes to winners of the Ofala promo, specially designed for the Onitsha community. The four-week campaign produced multiple winners, including Chidinma Esther Obi, a businesswoman from the 33 area of Onitsha, who clinched the star prize — a brand-new Kia Picanto.

She received the keys from Chief Albert Ibekwe, the Odu Osodi of Onitsha, and Globacom’s representative, Tochukwu Okechukwu.

Winners of the tricycles, Ibeziakor Onyebuchi Anthony and Ejike Chiememma Gloria, were equally overjoyed, while other participants smiled home with power-generating sets and grinding machines.

Having supported the Ofala Festival for 14 years, Globacom once again underscored its reputation as a strong advocate for Nigeria’s cultural traditions and a brand deeply connected to the people.