Music Superstars, Asake, Kizz Daniel, Chike, now Glo brand ambassadors

Globacom on Friday unveiled three Nigerian music superstars as its latest brand ambassadors. They are Asake, Kizz Daniel and Chike.

At an impressive and colourful ceremony held on Friday at the company’s corporate headquarters, Mike Adenuga Towers, the three music stars formally put pen to paper as brand icons of Globacom.

Globacom, which recently marked 20 years of operation in the country, said it “is celebrating it with the appointment of these new ambassadors to project the power of youth and enterprise and how much they can achieve with the right focus, passion and dedication that can come from seeing others who have succeeded. This is very much part of our tradition as we believe the strength of a nation lies in the ability and potentials of its youth”.

The company noted that the engagement of these three stars as ambassadors “is meant to project the best Nigerians as models for younger people who are tirelessly aspiring to succeed. This is more important in an era where positive heroes and mentors are scarce and hard to come by. The intention is not just to promote the growth of music, Nollywood and sports where we have been very prominent, but also to encourage our teeming youths to aspire toward realizing their dreams by looking up to these ambassadors as mentors”.

These three stars, Ashake, Kizz Daniel and Chike are “role models who have gone through the grind to stand on the highest pedestal of their dreams,” Globacom revealed.

Aside from sponsoring major events in several spheres of Nigeria’s national life, the company said it had always identified talented and enterprising Nigerians and supported their endeavours by making them Glo ambassadors, adding that It is a practice for which Globacom has always led the way in Nigeria.

Ahmed Ololade, known worldwide as Ashake, is a graduate of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State, while Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, known to all music lovers as Kizz Daniel, has a degree in Water Engineering from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun State. On his part, Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, known simply as Chike to lovers of music, graduated with a degree in Computer Engineering, from Covenant University, Ogun State.

While congratulating the new ambassadors, the company called on young people not to allow their dreams to die but to emulate these 3 stars who kept their dreams alive until they succeeded. Having these stars as ambassadors of “is our way of inspiring a whole generation of young people with vision who can do better and achieve more without losing hope along the way, even when confronted with challenges,” the statement also noted.

While noting that the unveiling of these three stars as further confirmation of its commitment to the empowerment of Nigerians and the development of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Globacom pledged to continue to promote the sector as it held great prospects to promote Nigeria to the world and also transform lives.

On their part, the new ambassadors expressed gratitude to the founder and Chairman of Globacom, Dr Mike Adenuga Jr., for the honour done to them and promised to represent the Glo brand by projecting the ideals of the company at all times.