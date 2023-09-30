Here are the Top 5 Podcasts of The Week | According to Apple Podcast & Spotify 

This week, we have arranged the top 5 podcasts from your favourite hosts who have released the most compelling episodes solely for your entertainment. Discussing issues concerning their daily lives and stories found on social media, these podcast hosts are here to keep you updated.

We have compiled a list of the five top podcasts of this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these podcasts and stay on the trending issues.

Here are the 5 Top Podcasts of the Week

I Said What I Said

FK and Jollz return this week with a chaotic episode, joined by Dekunle who releases his wild side on the podcast. These three hosts come together to help the audience in solving their problems, despite the hilarious subtle shades thrown around.

The Honest Bunch

Your favourite four hosts are back in this audio-visual podcast with two guests. This week on The Honest Bunch, we see Seun Kuti and K-solo as they navigate why the Nigerian music business is dark.

Tea With Tay Podcast

Taymesan is at the top of this week’s five top podcast as his recent episode receives Beverly Osu as his guest host. Beverly gives an insider into her life as an actress, video vixen, and model. They both delve into Beverly’s past and how she rose to the peak of her career where she had remained.

How Far? With Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola

On this week’s episode titled “Versace, Versace, Versace,” the couple let us in on their style and fashion ideas, and tips. From fashion choices to favourite hairstyles and toxic traits, they dive into the discovery of their individual journeys through the realm of style.

Toke Moments

The beautiful Toke Makinwa concludes our list of this week’s top 5 podcast shows with her latest episode featuring the BBN former housemate, Seyi Awolowo. In this episode, Seyi explains some of the misconceptions gotten from his time in the Big Brother’s house.