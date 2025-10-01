Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Endure Sacrifices for a Brighter Future in Independence Day Speech

Tinubu urges Nigerians to endure sacrifices for a brighter future in Independence Day speech

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu urges Nigerians to endure sacrifices for a brighter future in Independence Day speech

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in his Independence Day address marking Nigeria’s 65th year of nationhood, spoke of the country’s difficult but enduring journey. He honoured the sacrifices of the founding fathers and reminded Nigerians that, despite setbacks, the nation has made strides in education, healthcare, and infrastructure. He said the vision of a united and leading African nation remains within reach if citizens and leaders work together.

Reflecting on his time in office, the President admitted that he inherited a struggling economy weighed down by poor policies. He explained that his government removed fuel subsidies and unified exchange rates to channel funds into essential services such as schools, hospitals, and security. Tinubu insisted that these decisions, though painful, are beginning to yield results, pointing to signs of economic growth, reduced inflation, and gains in non-oil exports.

Tinubu acknowledged the hardship ordinary Nigerians are experiencing, especially with the rising cost of living. He appealed for patience and solidarity, saying the sacrifices being made today are not in vain but are steps towards a stronger and fairer future. Calling on citizens to support local industries and innovation, he urged the nation to hold fast to hope and unity in building a self-reliant Nigeria.

Fresh fuel queues hit Nigeria as PENGASSAN halts operations

Nigeria is facing another wave of fuel scarcity after the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) shut down oil and gas facilities to protest the alleged dismissal of 800 workers at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The strike, which began this week, has already led to long queues at filling stations in Abuja and Lagos, sparking concerns that the crisis could spread across the country if not resolved quickly. Operations at key regulatory bodies, including NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, have been paralysed, while loading activities at depots and tank farms have stalled.

Although the Dangote refinery managed to load and supply fuel on Monday and Tuesday, many depots and outlets joined the shutdown in solidarity with PENGASSAN. This has fuelled panic-buying as motorists scramble to secure petrol at the few stations still operating.

Obasanjo warns of ‘time bomb’ as millions of children left out of school

Nigeria’s failure to address its out-of-school children crisis could fuel future insecurity, former President Olusegun Obasanjo has cautioned. He said the country’s estimated 24 million children without access to education risk becoming easy targets for recruitment by Boko Haram and other extremist groups.

Obasanjo issued the warning on Tuesday during the inauguration of the Bakhita ICT Centre in Sokoto, where he likened the neglect of young Nigerians to “a time bomb waiting to explode.” He urged leaders to urgently focus on human development, empowerment, and job creation to prevent worsening insecurity.

The remarks highlight growing concerns as northern Nigeria continues to record some of the country’s highest rates of poverty and lack of access to education, making the region particularly vulnerable.

Resident Doctors end marathon call shifts, enforce 24-hour duty cap

Resident doctors across Nigeria will no longer engage in more than 24 consecutive hours of call duty, following a new directive by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). The policy, which took effect today, October 1, 2025, is intended to protect doctors’ health and improve patient safety.

NARD President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, said the old system of marathon shifts placed unbearable strain on doctors, often resulting in fatigue, errors, and in some cases, collapse or death. He stressed that overstretching medical professionals ultimately compromised the quality of healthcare delivery.

“From today, our members will not exceed 24 hours of continuous call duty,” Suleiman stated. “After that, rest is necessary. Anything longer endangers both doctors and their patients.”

Immigration Service launches crackdown on foreigners with expired visas

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has begun nationwide enforcement against foreign nationals who have overstayed their visas or breached entry conditions. The exercise, which came into effect on October 1, follows the expiration of the government’s Expired Visa Initiative that ended at midnight on September 30.

The initiative, introduced on July 5, gave foreigners whose immigration status had lapsed the opportunity to regularise their stay without penalties. With the grace period over, the NIS said it would now target individuals holding expired visas on arrival, expired short-visit or business visas, as well as lapsed Comprehensive Expatriate Residence Permits.

Foreign nationals found in breach will face strict sanctions, including fines, removal from the country, and bans on re-entry. Penalties vary depending on the length of overstay: less than three months attracts a daily $15 fine or a two-year ban, three months to a year carries a five-year ban, while overstays of a year or more could lead to permanent exclusion from Nigeria.