Don Jazzy: A Leading Musician, Producer, and Label Owner Shaping the Music Industry

Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, is one of the major culture shifters in the Nigerian music industry. With a career spanning over two decades, Don Jazzy is one of the most significant exporters of afrobeats internationally.

Don Jazzy started his career as a member of the popular group, Mo Hits Records, alongside D’banj. They produced some of the best songs, with Don Jazzy producing the albums “No Long Thing” and “Rundown/Funk You Up.”

He also collaborated with international artists, such as Kanye West, in 2011 as a producer for “Very Good Beatz.” He collaborated with Kanye and Jay Z on the production of “Lift Off,” which featured Beyoncé.

Mo Hits Records broke up in 2012, with Don Jazzy and D’banj citing artistic differences as the reason behind the breakup. Later that year, Don Jazzy launched his acclaimed record label, “Mavins Records.”

Over the past decade, Mavin has remained one of the country’s major music powerhouses, having produced artists such as Ayra Starr, Rema, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, and many others. Mavins also managed prominent artists like Tiwa Savage and Wande Coal.

Some of the biggest afrobeat exports in the country in the past decade, and with this new generation, are Mavin Records artists. Even with over two decades in the industry, Don Jazzy’s influence remains undiminished.

The musician and producer continues to produce great artists and hits, even as he moves into his third decade of his career.