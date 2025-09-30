Events Happening In Lagos This Week (September 29th-October 5th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from creative spaces for art enthusiasts to raves, beach cinemas, club nights, and Spotify parties.

Brew House

This coffee and Afro house event is the perfect way to spend your Independence Day holiday and make the most of the day. It is happening on October 1st.

The Next President

Happening on October 1st, this is the perfect event for film enthusiasts, following the theme of Independence Day.

Group Therapy x Greasy Tunes Opening Party

This collaboration between Spotify, Greasy Tunes, and Group Therapy is scheduled to take place on October 1st and will run from 8 pm until late into the night.

PWP (Party With Poco)

This event, which falls on Independence Day, is perfect for lovers of dance and those with no plans for October 1st.

Night of Classics

Happening on October 2nd at Tribe Lagos, this event is for lovers of YK2-themed events and music from the 80s and 90s.

The Fuji Experience

This event, hosted by Spotify, is perfect for lovers of Fuji music and fans of Adekunle Gold, and it is happening on October 4th.

Element House

Happening on October 4th, this is the perfect event for lovers of Afrohouse and Deep House.

Sounds Of The Labels

Happening on October 5th, this is the perfect event for music lovers to party and vibe to music from their favorite artists.

Afro Gospel Rave

Happening on October 5th at Fired and Iced Lagos, this is the perfect event for ravers who also want to enjoy good food.

Cinema By The Sea

This event is the perfect go-to for art enthusiasts, film lovers, and those who love the sea, and it is happening on October 5th.