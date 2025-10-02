Nostalgia: How Old Were You When These Dropped? 

Nigeria just celebrated its 65th Independence Day, and in honor of the growth of the country, we have listed ten snacks that were popular in the early 20s that no longer exist or have had a massive rebranding.

Speedy Biscuits

This biscuit was a fan favorite in the late 90s and early 20s, it was 5 Naira when it was first released and while it is not as readily available now, it is still in existence and a pack of it ranges from 1400 Naira to 5400 Naira, depending on the size.

Pin Pop

This lollipop made waves in the early 20s and went on to become a staple sweet for secondary school students in Nigeria, and while its price ranged from 20 to 30 Naira when when it first became popular, the price has risen to 100 Naira now and it is not as readily available for young people as it used to be almost a decade ago.

Choco Milo

This Milo product was a staple snack for children during the early 20s, especially because of how relatively affordable it was.

Back then, it was 5 Naira and it was exciting to buy as much as 50 Naira worth of it, and while the sweet made a comeback in the last few years, not only has there been a price increase, there has also been a decline in the quality.

Eve

This pour and go drink was popular with children who were born in the early 20s, it was the easier and more affordable way to get an orange or Coca Cola drink. When it started gaining popularity, it was 20 naira and then it went up to 30 Naira.

Eve is still available, but it has lost a large majority of its popularity and it is not an attraction for Gen Alpha.

Chic Choc

This biscuit had three flavors, vanilla, banana and strawberry and in the early 20s, they were popular among school children in Nigeria, with people picking their favorite flavors and buying them out.

While Chic Choc still exists, it is a rare find and what started out as a 10 naira biscuit is now 120 Naira.

Supergum

Before center fresh, there was supergum and it came in two flavors. It was the most popular chewing gum for Nigerian children in the late 90s and early 20s, they were 5 Naira when they came out and they are no longer available.

Bobo

This yogurt drink was typically found in the lunch bags of children in the early 20s, in different flavors, and while the apple flavor was the most popular, it also had an orange and vanilla flavored version.

While it was on the higher side then, at 50 naira the price has skyrocketed now to 220 naira and it can be found in some rare locations around the country because it has been replaced by other yogurt drinks

Spicy

This biscuit with a spicy taste was also popular in the early 20s alongside speedy biscuit, it was also relatively affordable for most children.

It was 5 naira and it remained popular for more than a decade and while it is still available now, it is not easily found and it is now 50 naira.

Choki Choki

This chocolate strip snack was popular among young children and even adults in the early 20s, especially because of how easily available it was and how affordable it was, which was in contrast to most chocolate products at that time.

It was 50 naira at the time and it no longer exists.

Kiddy

This chocolate and vanilla snack was a popular snack choice for young children and a go to chocolate product that gained massive popularity in the early 20s in Nigeria.

Children used to use it to eat biscuits and it was just 5 Naira during its peak years and it no longer exists.