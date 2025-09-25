Top 5 New Nollywood Performances 

There have been box office successes in Nollywood this year, with diverse story lines and unexpected surprises. In this article, we list out the top 5 ranking nollywood performances so far this year.

Everybody Loves Jenifa

At the top of the list with over 1.4 billion Naira, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, an addition to the already beloved franchise.

The movie follows Jenifa’s life after a new neighbor moves to her house and outshines her, and a girls trip that unravels into chaos. It was co-directed by Funke Akindele herself.

Alakada: Bad And Boujee

The most recent movie of the Alakada Franchise did over 460 million Naira, ranking it as the second on the list.

The film follows Yetunde’s journey as she gets a glow up and builds her life on lies and a fake lifestyle, which soon after begins to crumble at the seams.

It was directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Ori: The Rebirth

With over 400 million Naira earned, Ori: The Rebirth ranks at third on the list of Nollywood movie performances for the year.

The movie depicts the life of a woman tormented by dark dreams, and a past she has not fully come to terms with, while on a quest to reclaim her ancestral power.

The film was co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

Reel Love

Reel Love followed closely behind Ori: The Rebirth with over 350 million Naira.

It is a producer debut for Timini Egbuson, who also plays the role of the main lead, an influencer whose career goes down the pit when videos surface of his rude video, to salvage his reputation, his team suggests a fake relationship.

It was directed by Kayode Kasum.

Iyalode

Following closely behind Alakada, Iyalode did over 266 million naira.

A woman’s rise to power as the fiercest force in a kingdom run by men ruffles a few feathers and she is forced to navigate political rivalry and the inevitable truth of shifting alliances.

It was directed by Adebayo Tijani.