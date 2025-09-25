Article

Top 5 New Nollywood Performances 

There have been box office successes in Nollywood this year, with diverse story lines and unexpected surprises. In this article, we list out the top 5 ranking nollywood performances so far this year. 

  1. Everybody Loves Jenifa 

At the top of the list with over 1.4 billion Naira, Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa, an addition to the already beloved franchise.

The movie follows Jenifa’s life after a new neighbor moves to her house and outshines her, and a girls trip that unravels into chaos. It was co-directed by Funke Akindele herself. 

  1. Alakada: Bad And Boujee

The most recent movie of the Alakada Franchise did over 460 million Naira, ranking it as the second on the list. 

The film follows Yetunde’s journey as she gets a glow up and builds her life on lies and a fake lifestyle, which soon after begins to crumble at the seams. 

It was directed by Adebayo Tijani.

  1. Ori: The Rebirth

With over 400 million Naira earned, Ori: The Rebirth ranks at third on the list of Nollywood movie performances for the year. 

The movie depicts the life of a woman tormented by dark dreams, and a past she has not fully come to terms with, while on a quest to reclaim her ancestral power. 

The film was co-directed by Tope Adebayo and Adebayo Tijani.

  1. Reel Love 

Reel Love followed closely behind Ori: The Rebirth with over 350 million Naira. 

It is a producer debut for Timini Egbuson, who also plays the role of the main lead, an influencer whose career goes down the pit when videos surface of his rude video, to salvage his reputation, his team suggests a fake relationship. 

It was directed by Kayode Kasum. 

  1. Iyalode 

Following closely behind Alakada, Iyalode did over 266 million naira. 

A woman’s rise to power as the fiercest force in a kingdom run by men ruffles a few feathers and she is forced to navigate political rivalry and the inevitable truth of shifting alliances. 

It was directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija September 26, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija September 23, 2025

Burna Boy, Bose Ogulu, and Osas Ighodaro Set To Premiere New Film, “3 Cold Dishes”

“3 Cold Dishes,” a Nigerian movie executive produced by musician Burna Boy, his mum, Bose Ogulu, and actress Osas Ighodaro, ...

YNaija September 22, 2025

Top Five Nollywood Films That Will Have You Teary-Eyed. 

There are a lot of beautiful Nollywood movies that will leave you at the edge of your seats, emotional and ...

YNaija September 17, 2025

10 Underrated Nollywood Films To Watch 

Nollywood has put out so many amazing movies, and every year there are movies that get so much attention, and ...

YNaija September 12, 2025

The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

YNaija September 9, 2025

Nollywood Films Coming Out This September 2025

Nollywood has a great selection of movies coming out this September to keep viewers rooted to the front of their ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail