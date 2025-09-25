Article

Tomike Adeoye: An Influencer Leading the Way at the Height of Her Career

Tomike Adeoye is an award-winning brand influencer, actor, and entrepreneur, born on the 24th of August, 1995. 

The 30-year-old began her career as a radio and TV presenter, gradually transitioning into acting with her debut role in Funke Akindele’s “Jenifa’s Diary” as Tania and Ada in the drama series “Industreet.”

She later became the VVIP Host for events on EbonyLife TV, primarily focusing on red-carpet shows and event interviews. 

Not only is Tomike a fantastic host and actress, but she is also an award-winning influencer who has managed to revolutionize the Nigerian influencer space with her charisma and wit, as well as one of the most dedicated communities of fans and supporters. 

She has worked for Meta, Maltina, Nestle, Joy Soap, and several other major brands, utilizing her captivating content and brand-building skills. Tomike is one of the influencers at the forefront of redefining influence in Nigeria, backed by an award to support her capabilities.

With 949k followers on Instagram, Tomike creates content that performs well and is consistently hailed as top-notch and innovative. 

Tomike also has a YouTube channel with 172k subscribers who follow her content diligently, where she shares essential details of her life, endearing her even more to her community. 

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Tomike Adeoye is a leader in the influencing game in Nigeria.

