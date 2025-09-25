Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Joins Global Leaders Backing Palestinian Statehood at UN Assembly

Tinubu joins global leaders backing Palestinian statehood at UN assembly

NNPC secures ₦318bn for oil exploration in inland basins

Obi queries the genuineness of ₦1tn small business loans

Tinubu pushes for Nigeria to make history with 2030 Commonwealth Games

Keyamo rallies global backing for Nigeria’s ICAO council bid

At the United Nations General Assembly’s 80th session in New York, President Bola Tinubu called for the recognition of a Palestinian state, describing a two-state solution as “the most dignified path” to resolving the long-standing conflict in the Middle East.

Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, aligned with countries such as the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Australia, and Portugal, which have urged for Palestinian statehood. He also criticised the UN for its failure to adequately address human suffering in the Middle East and other troubled regions, describing it as a stain on the global conscience.

His stance comes as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former US President Donald Trump reject calls for recognition. At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron and Trump recently clashed over differing views on the issue during talks on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

NNPCL secures ₦318bn for oil exploration in inland basins

Between January and August 2025, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) received ₦318.05bn to fund oil exploration in under-explored inland basins, according to figures from the September Federation Account Allocation Committee meeting. The deductions, representing 30% of Production Sharing Contract profits, are automatically channeled into the Frontier Exploration Fund.

The Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 established this fund to support drilling and surveys across basins such as Anambra, Bida, Dahomey, Sokoto, Chad, and Benue. By law, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission manages the fund through an escrow account while issuing an annual Frontier Basin Exploration and Development Plan.

In July 2025, the NUPRC unveiled its latest plan, which includes seismic surveys, data integration, stress-field detection, and wildcat drilling. Specific projects outlined include logging and testing the Eba-1 well in Dahomey, drilling a new wildcat in Bida, reassessing Wadi wells in Chad, and reassigning the Ebeni-1 well in Benue.

Obi queries the genuineness of ₦1tn small business loans

Labour Party’s former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has raised questions over the Development Bank of Nigeria’s claim that it disbursed ₦1 trillion to small businesses nationwide. Writing on X (formerly Twitter), he said his discussions with entrepreneurs revealed that most were unaware of the bank’s existence, let alone its loan programmes.

Obi argued that if such funds were truly distributed, their impact would be felt in widespread job creation and poverty reduction. He explained that $1 billion, split into small loans of about $1,000 each, could have empowered at least one million businesses.

According to him, the ripple effect would include the creation of no fewer than three million new jobs, stronger enterprises, and measurable improvements in Nigeria’s economy. Instead, he noted, there has been little visible evidence to support the bank’s claims.

Tinubu pushes for Nigeria to make history with 2030 Commonwealth Games

Nigeria is pressing forward with its ambition to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, aiming to become the first African nation to stage the event in its 100-year history. Abuja has been proposed as the host city, while India has nominated Ahmadabad as its candidate.

Commonwealth Sports president Donald Rukare confirmed earlier this month that both countries submitted their bids before the August 31 deadline. The 2030 Games will also double as the centenary edition, a milestone since the inaugural event in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

In a message to the Commonwealth community, President Bola Tinubu urged members to recognise Africa’s role in the future of the Games. He described Nigeria as the “gateway to Africa,” adding that awarding the centenary Games to the country would send a clear signal that every region of the Commonwealth counts.

Keyamo rallies global backing for Nigeria’s ICAO council bid

Nigeria’s aviation minister, Festus Keyamo, has appealed for international support as the country seeks re-election into Part 2 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) council. He made the call in Montreal, Canada, during the ongoing 42nd ICAO Assembly, a UN agency overseeing safe, secure, and sustainable global aviation.

Keyamo highlighted Nigeria’s strong commitment to ICAO’s goals, pointing to investments in infrastructure modernisation, regulatory reforms, and capacity building that align the nation’s aviation industry with global standards. He also emphasised Nigeria’s role in strengthening regional and international air connectivity, noting its hosting of the Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation and contributions to the Regional Accident Investigation Agency.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s dedication to its environmental obligations, the minister stated that the country continues to submit its action plan on carbon emission reduction and participates voluntarily in the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation. He invited delegates to the Nigerian International Airshow scheduled for December 2–4, 2025, in Abuja, and urged global cooperation to advance ICAO’s mission.