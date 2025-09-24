Article

TECNO Back-to-School Promo with Weekly Raffle Draws for Students extends to October 2025

TECNO, Nigeria’s leading smartphone brand, has officially extended its Back-to-School Promo until October 10, 2025, giving students and families more time to enjoy unbeatable offers, value-packed freebies, and life-changing prizes.

Launched on August 28, the campaign has already generated excitement nationwide by delivering affordability and rewards under the theme Buy Smarter, Win Bigger. The initiative combines online engagement with in-store activities, ensuring every customer enjoys maximum value.

TECNO Back-to-School Promo with Weekly Raffle Draws for Students extends to October 2025

Students and families who begin their journey online by scanning the QR code or visiting TECNO’s official platforms can select their preferred device, choose the nearest store, and unlock instant rewards. Depending on the purchase, these include 20,000mAh power banks, tripod stands with selfie light sets, 360 rotatable phone stands, and vacuum cups.

To make the experience even more rewarding, TECNO has introduced weekly raffle draws where lucky winners walk away with premium household items and other essentials. The excitement will peak at the grand finale, when ten outstanding students will be rewarded with major prizes, including Spark 40 smartphones, rechargeable fans, laptops, and deep freezers and refrigerators.

Speaking on the extension, a TECNO executive UGWUNNA OZIOMA said: “Education is at the heart of our vision. By extending this promo, we are giving students and their families more opportunities to win while ensuring they have access to the right tools for learning and growth.”

Participation is simple. Customers can walk into any TECNO Exclusive Store to enjoy in-store discounts or begin their purchase online to qualify for exclusive gifts and raffle entries.

With more time, more prizes, unbeatable discounts, and more reasons to buy, TECNO is ensuring that every student goes back to school smarter, better equipped, and with the chance to win big. The TECNO Back-to-School Campaign is set to leave a lasting mark on this academic season.

