“Odumeje” The New Trending Sound In Nigeria

Nigerian social media platforms are always abuzz with hilarious trends and sounds; sometimes, these sounds are pulled from church services or viral funny moments from a religious event. To keep you up to date with what’s trending at the moment, we take a look at the use of the “Odumeje” sound and how it started.

Sounds and videos taken from the popular pastor’s church have often been used to create humorous TikTok videos and skits, and this time is no exception. The sound features a dance challenge that Odumeje himself performed in the original video.

While it is a simple sound and an even simpler dance step, Nigerians have used it to make hilarious content all over TikTok.

People have created videos that have gone viral using the dance and its accompanying sound.