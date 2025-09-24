Article

5 Important Tips To Take Note Of To Avoid Being Rained On

In Nigeria, the rainy season is the most challenging time for many people, marked by floods and heavy downpours. Sometimes, these changes can come as a shock, as sunny weather can quickly shift into cloudy conditions. In this article, we share five ways you can stay dry during the rainy season. 

  1. Make Sure You Keep up With The Forecast

It is essential to plan your day according to the weather forecast to ensure you can take measures to stay dry or avoid being caught without an umbrella. You can use the app NiMet to check your daily weather forecast. 

  1. Carrying Around An Umbrella Or Raincoat 

When it’s the rainy season, the weather could sometimes be unpredictable and the rain could start at any point, to give yourself a chance to stay dry, ensure you go out with raincoats and a portable umbrella that could come in handy when a downpour starts. 

  1. Dress For The Season

During the rainy season, attire that exposes you to the cold and wetness of the season will put you at a disadvantage, so it is essential to wear clothing that is either water-resistant or shoes that are comfortable in muddy weather. 

  1. Seek Cover When The Clouds Darken 

One of the telltale signs of heavy rainfall is the darkness of the clouds. Once it starts to darken, find a place with shade to stay and keep yourself warm and dry. 

  1. Avoid Leaving Home/Take Rainchecks 

Another critical factor in ensuring you don’t get rained on during the rainy season is planning your outings for the rare sunny days, avoiding leaving home on days when there’ll be a heavy downpour, and always knowing when to inform HR about the weather conditions if your work is not remote.

