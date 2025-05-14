This is the TikTok Trend Gen Zs Are Obsessed With Right Now

If you’ve been on TikTok lately, and let’s be real, who hasn’t? There’s no way you haven’t seen the “mums dressing like their daughter” trend that’s been trending.

You know, the one where mothers walk in with their usual oversized dresses or even a wrapper, and then boom, there is a transition, and they are in their daughter’s clothes looking young as ever.

Some of these transitions involve the mum coming out of a room with her usual clothing, posing for a little while, going back into the room, and coming out in her daughter’s clothes, while others are just a switch of clips.

All the same, the results have been jaw-dropping. There hasn’t been a single flop so far.

Honestly, it’s everything. We’re talking crop tops, bodycon dresses, knee-high boots, statement jewelry, mini dresses and skirts, halter neck tops, and every other baddie starter pack you can think of.

These mums are stepping out of their comfort zones, and they’re absolutely killing it. To be honest, some of them are pulling off the look better than we are. No jokes.

It’s not just about the clothes, even though the fits are fire. It’s the vibe, the confidence, and the comment sections being like “Wait… that’s your mum???” “She’s serving main character energy.” “Petition for your mum to have her own TikTok account.”

The funniest so far is “Is your mum in a serious relationship with your dad?” and this only goes to show how amazing they look in those fits.

This trend is a combination of funny, fun, and wholesome. These mothers are just having a good time, goofing around with their daughters, and proving that you’re literally never too old to try something new or feel cute. TikTok used to be seen as a Gen Z-only zone, but this trend is definitely changing the narrative.

It’s also really sweet seeing mums and daughters bond like this. It’s not just a viral moment, it’s a real connection. And honestly, we love to see it.