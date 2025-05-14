Top 5 Stories Of The Day | House of Reps Rejects Bill on Presidential Zoning, Other Proposals

House of Reps rejects bill on presidential zoning, other proposals

CBN launches non-resident BVN platform for nigerians abroad

NNPC reduces petrol price in Abuja amid price war with Dangote

Senate moves to upgrade YABATECH to university status

Funke Akindele named one of the Most Influential Women in International Film

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

House of Reps rejects bill on presidential zoning, other proposals

Nigeria’s House of Representatives has rejected a bill proposing the rotation of the presidency among the country’s six geopolitical zones. Sponsored by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, the legislation failed to pass during Tuesday’s plenary session.

Lawmakers also turned down a bill by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, which sought to remove INEC’s power to register and regulate political parties.

Other rejected proposals included bills to create the office of state auditor-general for local governments, increase the number of federal high court judges, empower the National Judicial Council on judicial salaries, and create Ughelli East LGA in Delta State. Of all the bills, only the zoning proposal was debated.

CBN launches non-resident BVN platform for nigerians abroad

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in partnership with the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS), has launched the Non-Resident Bank Verification Number (NRBVN) platform to simplify financial access for Nigerians in the diaspora.

Unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja, the digital platform allows Nigerians abroad to obtain their BVN remotely, removing the need for physical presence in Nigeria.

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso described the NRBVN as a key step towards financial inclusion, enabling Nigerians abroad to access financial services more easily through secure digital verification. He noted that the platform would also enhance innovation and trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

NNPC reduces petrol price in Abuja amid price war with Dangote

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has cut the pump price of petrol at its Abuja retail outlets from ₦935 to ₦910 per litre.

A media house observed the price drop at an NNPC station in Wuse Zone 3 on Tuesday, while prices in Lagos outlets remained unchanged.

This move is part of the ongoing price competition between NNPC and Dangote Refinery. On May 12, Dangote reduced its ex-depot petrol price to ₦825 per litre after a meeting with NNPC’s GCEO, Bayo Ojulari, and Dangote Group’s Aliko Dangote, where both parties agreed to encourage fair competition and cooperation.

Senate moves to upgrade YABATECH to university status

A bill to convert Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) into a full-fledged university passed its second reading in the Senate on Tuesday.

Titled “A Bill for an Act to establish the Yaba Federal University of Technology and Vocational Studies, Lagos State,” the bill was sponsored by Senate Leader Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central).

Bamidele explained that the bill seeks to give legal backing to President Bola Tinubu’s earlier approval to upgrade the institution. Education Minister Tunji Alausa had confirmed this approval during a visit to YABATECH in February.

Funke Akindele named one of the Most Influential Women in International Film

Nollywood film actress, Funke Akindele has joined the likes of Mo Abudu in the Hollywood Reporter’s latest issue which announced her (Funke Akindele) as one of the Most Influential Women in International Film

The filmmaker took to social media to express her gratitude for being recognised by the industry and to be named amongst some of the powerful and influential women around the world.

“To be recognized among 46 powerful, visionary women from around the world is more than a moment of celebration—it’s a call to keep building, creating boldly, and lifting others as we rise,” she wrote.