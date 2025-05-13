Top 5 Hotels to Stay in Lagos

Lagos is a beautiful city, well known for exquisite spots, buildings, and so much more. Its hotels are no exception as they scream luxury from the exterior decor to the interior. Here are some of the exquisite hotels in Lagos:

Purple Lavender Hotel

This spot doesn’t just offer comfort, it comes alive with vibes! Every Wednesday, it’s all about Hiphop, R&B, Afrobeats, and Amapiano. If you love music, Wednesday just got a lot better as they host a karaoke session and music night every Wednesday.

The ambience is cool and modern, and it’s a great place to meet up with friends or chill solo. They also provide plush beds, mood lighting, and all the comforts you need after a fun night out. Whether you’re staying in for work or play, Purple Lavender keeps it stylish and social, with a restaurant and a bar that’s never short of good vibes.

Mövenpick Hotel Ikoyi Lagos

This hotel is classy, clean, and perfectly located in the serene part of Ikoyi. Mövenpick is known for its polished service, lush surroundings, and the international vibe it gives. Its surroundings have natural trees that make it even more beautiful. With an outdoor pool and free wifi, you can be sure to have the time of your life.

Whether you’re staying for business or pleasure, this hotel wraps you in quiet luxury. Think calm mornings by the pool and elegant dining at night.

Preskens Hotel

This hotel is not only located at Freedom Way, Lekki, but there are several other locations in Lagos. It is not just a hotel, it is a resort and home for comfort and chill vibes. From the furniture to the decor to the surroundings, everything is perfectly tailored to suit the comfort of their customers.

They also serve the most remarkable cocktails, mocktails and drinks that will make you feel more relaxed and at home. Aside from drinks, they have a fine dining area where you are sure to get the best quality of food.

Mulligan Hotel

Mulligan Hotel is located on the Mainland and it offers comfortable accommodations with amenities such as an in-room safe, blackout drapes, and free Wi-Fi. Guests can enjoy dining options and a welcoming atmosphere.

This one’s for the Mainland folks who don’t want to cross the bridge for a good hotel experience. Mulligan offers cosy rooms with thoughtful touches, one that makes you enjoy your stay, no matter how short.

The George Hotel

The George isn’t just a hotel; it’s an experience. It is stylish and upscale; it’s the kind of place you check into for special occasions or when you want to treat yourself. The rooms are elegant, the decor is top-tier, and the atmosphere screams class.

When you think of luxury, you think of the George Hotel. Fortunately, the customer service is as luxurious as its surroundings, it will truly make you feel like you are a king that is always right.