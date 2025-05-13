Top 5 Hotels to Stay in Abuja

Abuja is a city filled with beautiful places and known for its peaceful ambience, making it the perfect city for relaxation. Here are some hotels you can visit in Abuja:

Reiz Continental Hotel

This is a beautifully furnished hotel that offers a range of amenities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, restaurant, and conference facilities, located at 9 Wole Olanipekun Street, Cadastral Zone AO, Central Business District, Abuja..

It’s ambience is welcoming and homely, providing you comfort in the best way there is. It is also a home for business men and entrepreneurs who would love to have their meetings in a conducive environ.

Hawthorn Suites

This hotel is located at 1 Uke Street, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, Garki Area 11, Abuja, Nigeria. It also offers free wifi, spacious accommodations, a fitness center, a swimming pool, and dining options.

The hotel is conveniently located near government offices and commercial areas, making it suitable for both business and leisure travelers to seamlessly navigate.

Iris Hotel

If you’re looking for a chill but classy place to stay in Abuja, The Iris Hotel is a solid option. It’s quiet, cosy, with an aesthetically pleasing ambience and located in the nicest parts of the city – Maitama and Wuse. The rooms are neat and stylish, with provision for free wifi.

Whether you’re in town for work or just a quick getaway, this hotel gives you that relaxed, home-away-from-home feel, and you can feel it even through furnishings, fully equipped kitchenettes, and breathtaking city views.

Grand Pela Hotel & Suites

This hotel has incredibly large rooms and suites, designed with tasteful decor and plush furnishings, located at Plot 649, Cadastral Zone B02, Durumi District, Abuja. The facilities include an outdoor swimming pool, a modern spa and wellness center, a gym, multiple dining options, and event halls for conferences and weddings.

It also seeks to ensure that their customers are not just comfortable, they are entertained as they host karaoke nights every Friday by 6:00 pm, African night, every Saturday by 6:00 pm and Sunday brunch, by 12:30 pm. They are sure to give you the best experience because of the thoughtfulness involved in their customer service.

Summerset Continental Hotel

Summerset Continental Hotel is a boutique-style hotel at 73 Usuma Street, Maitama, Abuja, that screams contemporary sophistication. Its location in one of Abuja’s most valued regions makes it popular among high-level executives, diplomats, and travelers seeking premium hospitality in a secure and serene environment.

The hotel offers tastefully designed rooms and executive suites, a rooftop bar, and a gourmet restaurant, all to suit your desired comfort.