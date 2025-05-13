Best Way to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria and Get Paid Fast (2025)

We can all agree that our economy is moving at an amusing rate, and everyone is looking for the next fast way to make more money. You might have tried learning some online skills or even taking cooking classes to be the next Hilda Bacci, the food icon, to make money. But have you tried selling those gift cards you got a while ago and haven’t used yet?

Perhaps you know about selling gift cards but have found it hard to complete the transaction. Or you didn’t even know you could sell gift cards for quick cash. Then you’re in luck.

In this article, I’ll gladly tell you the best site to trade a gift card and how to sell it for instant cash in 2025.

What is the Best Site to Trade Gift Cards in Nigeria?

When you thought of selling your gift card, did you go to Facebook Marketplace or Jiji to sell the cards? If yes, you were lucky you didn’t get scammed. And if you did, my sincere condolences. Sure, you can sell your gift cards on those platforms, but there’s a high chance of getting duped.

Over the years, platforms like Cardtonic have come to the rescue. Cardtonic is an app that allows you to conveniently buy and sell gift cards. The rates offered on the app are among the best you’ll find anywhere in the country.

One of the best things about using Cardtonic is the peace of mind it gives you. There’s no room for fraud. It’s a genuine, trusted platform that millions of people use for gift card transactions.

Because of these features—and more—Cardtonic is undoubtedly the best place to trade gift cards in Nigeria in 2025.

How to Sell Gift Cards on Cardtonic and Get Paid Fast

Selling gift cards on Cardtonic is quick and easy. Just sign up or log in, tap Sell Gift Card, select the card type and subcategory, enter the amount, and upload the card image or code. Once you review and submit the trade, your wallet gets credited instantly.

Below is a more detailed step-by-step process to help you complete this transaction.

Step 1: Download the Cardtonic App

You can download the Cardtonic app from Google Play or the App Store. If you can’t access your personal device, you can also visit their website to get started.

Step 2: Sign up or Sign in

As a new Cardtonic user, you’ll need to sign up to access the app. Open the app, tap Create Account, and fill out the form on your screen. Make sure to enter the correct information. After that, verify your email. Once that’s done, you can log in and start using your account.

Meanwhile, log in to your page if you have a Cardtonic account.

Step 3: Click on Sell Gift Card

Once logged in, locate and tap on the sell gift card on the right part of your screen.

Step 4: Select Gift Card Category

Scroll through the list and select the category to which your gift card belongs. Example: Apple/iTunes gift card

Step 5: Select Gift Card Subcategory

This subcategory section further categorises gift cards by country, card type, and minimum amount. The card type can be physical or e-code.

Step 6: Enter the Amount of the Gift Card

Different gift cards have different minimum amounts related to the gift card’s value. For example, if you want to sell a $100 Apple iTunes gift card, the amount of the card is $100.

Step 7: View the Rate

Immediately you type in your amount, the current value of the gift card in Naira will be displayed alongside the rate.

Step 8: Upload Gift Card Images

Before proceeding with the transaction, you must upload images of your gift card. Ensure the picture captures the gift card’s code. You can also type the code in the comment box to provide more information.

Step 9: Click on Proceed

Click on proceed and read the trade summary properly. Remember to click on “I have read and accepted terms.”

Step 10: Submit

Click on submit, and your gift card will be sold instantly. Reload the page, and the cash will be updated in your Cardtonic account. Feel free to transfer the cash to your other bank account.

Frequently Asked Questions On the Best Way to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria

1. How Can I Redeem Gift Cards in Nigeria?

There are three different ways to redeem a gift card in Nigeria. You can redeem the gift card in the card’s physical and authorised store, like redeeming an iTunes card in a physical Apple store.

You can also use the gift card on authorised websites that accept it as payment, and lastly, you can sell the gift card for cash on sites like Cardtonic.

2. How Do I Convert a Gift Card to Cash in Nigeria?

Converting a gift card to cash is synonymous with selling your gift card for cash. Log in on the Cardtonic app, select sell gift card and proceed with the trade.

3. How much is a $100 gift card converted to Nigerian currency?

Currently, a $100 gift card is between 150,000 and 160,000 naira. However, this rate fluctuates with the economy and also depends on the type of gift card. You can use the Cardtonic rate calculator to get the latest rates of most gift cards in Naira.

4. Can I Receive My Gift Card Payment in a Nigerian Virtual Bank Account?

Yes. When using reputable platforms like Cardtonic, you can trade a gift card and receive the money straight into your virtual bank account in Nigeria.

5. Where Can I Buy Gift Cards in Nigeria?

If you can sell gift cards on Cardtonic, don’t you think you can buy them there? All you need to do is log in to your account, click “buy gift card,” and follow the steps on your screen.

Conclusion

In 2025, there are two things you shouldn’t let happen. The first is allowing your gift cards to rot away when you can trade them for quick cash. The second is getting scammed while trying to sell that gift card.

Use trusted and reliable platforms like Cardtonic today, and be sure to get the best rates for selling your gift card.