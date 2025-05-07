This is the TikTok Trend Gen Zs Are Obsessed With Right Now

If you’ve been scrolling TikTok lately (and let’s be honest, you have), you’ve probably come across someone giving the camera that unserious-serious look, gently shrugging their shoulders to some catchy sound, with the caption: “nothing do my shoulder…” floating above their head.

The trend doesn’t really have a name, but you recognise it when you see it. It’s that energy of “I’m actually winning right now and I know it.” Like: “nothing do my shoulder, I get sister wey fine like 100 people” or “nothing do my shoulder, I be trust fund kid.” It’s giving very confident energy, very “you can’t tell me anything.”

And even though the captions sound a bit braggy, the whole thing is done in such a lighthearted way that no one takes offence. It’s mostly just cruise. There’s usually some truth to it, but it’s the kind that makes people laugh and say, “Same, tbh.”

This trend took off partly because it’s so laid-back—no dancing for two hours, no over-the-top editing, just pure, effortless vibes. Anyone can jump on it. And that’s the beauty: low effort, high reward. It’s funny, oddly relatable, and honestly feels quite personal. It’s like being in on a little inside joke.

Here’s the interesting part: this trend started with a creator called “Ask of Sisi Longe,” who made a video with the caption “Nothing do my shoulder o, I just remember say 2k still dey my OPay.”

But the trend didn’t take off until bigger creators like Purple Speedy, Justada, and Peller got involved. And then boom, it went properly viral when Obi Cubana’s adopted son dropped “nothing do my shoulder, na me be next of kin.” The internet went mad.

@user3873026136787 Businessman Obi Cubana declared his first son as his next of KIn after his adoption son claimed the title in a TikTok video. ♬ original sound – WarriMeetYankee

The only downside is that Sisi Longe didn’t really get the credit she deserved. Everyone jumped on the trend, but no one tagged her or gave her a proper shout-out, which is a shame, considering she started the whole thing.

Anyway, the whole trend is peak Gen Z behaviour. It’s not about looking perfect, it’s about being real, a little bit dramatic, and a lot of fun. And this shoulder thing? It ticks all the boxes.

You can check out some of the TikTok videos here.