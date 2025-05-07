Top 5 Stories Of The Day |UK May Tighten Visa Rules for High Overstay Nationalities

UK may tighten visa rules for high overstay nationalities

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK may tighten visa rules for high overstay nationalities

The United Kingdom (UK) is considering visa restrictions for countries whose citizens frequently overstay their approved visits, according to a report by The Times.

The Home Office identified Pakistan, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as countries with high rates of overstays, noting that many of their nationals later apply for asylum, a process that can lead to permanent residency.

As a result, citizens from these countries may soon face tougher requirements when applying for work or study visas in the UK.

EFCC defends VeryDarkMan’s arrest, cites court order and financial misconduct

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has defended its arrest and detention of social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), saying it followed due legal process.

In a statement on its official X account, the EFCC said Otse was arrested over multiple petitions alleging serious financial misconduct.

The agency added that he ignored several invitations sent to his known addresses, leading to his eventual arrest under a valid court order.

Education Minister blames UTME mass failure on Tinubu’s anti-malpractice policy

Education Minister Tunji Alausa has attributed the mass failure in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) to President Bola Tinubu’s integrity policy.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, Alausa said the administration’s crackdown on exam malpractice meant only genuinely hardworking students passed. He noted that out of the nearly two million candidates, only 420,000 scored above 200.

He also suggested that many of those who failed were previously beneficiaries of corrupt practices, which the new policy has now eliminated.

Senate set to pass Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills on May 7

The 10th Senate has shifted the passage of President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills to today, May 7, to allow for thorough scrutiny and debate.

The four bills — the Nigerian Tax Bill, Tax Administration Bill, Revenue Tax Board Bill, and Nigerian Revenue Service Establishment Bill — were sent by the President six months ago to overhaul fiscal policy and improve revenue.

The delay, especially after the House of Representatives passed the bills two weeks ago, had sparked concerns and increased pressure on the Senate.

Iyabo Ojo confirms EFCC invitation over daughter’s lavish wedding

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has confirmed she was invited by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over viral videos from her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s extravagant wedding, where guests sprayed naira and foreign currencies.

In an Instagram post, Ojo addressed media reports and public speculation, stating that she received the EFCC invitation while in the UK and honoured it upon her return to Nigeria on May 5, 2025.

She said she was questioned about her personal details, career, and business dealings during the session.