Article

Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram This Week

This week, some of our faves made us pause our scroll and take time to stare in awe at their fashion statements, beautiful adornments, and exceptional style. Here are some of the looks that graced our Instagram feed this week.

Akin Faminu 

The Nigerian fashion celebrity, who never fails to grace our feeds with his impeccable style, one that is peculiar to him, graced us with some amazing looks. While some of his looks sembled the western culture, some of them were traditional, and each one of them were exceptional.

Tems 

The Nigerian artist graced the Met Gala 2025 with her unique dazzle as she graced the occasion in her ensemble, which featured a peacock blue shirt dress with subtle green detailing, pinstripe sleeves, a mermaid-style hem, and a voluminous green front bow. Her braided updo was accented with silk bow ties and a matching umbrella, which created a visually appealing look. Collaborating with British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng, she embraced the evening’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme with a look rooted in West African heritage. 

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr attended her debut Met Gala in style. What was even more stylish was her appearance at the after party. She was adorned in a halter neck, backless white dress. Every pose she struck was a fashion statement and she looked incredibly beautiful. 

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Nigerian author graced the 2025 Met Gala, bringing elegance to the fashion event and representing Nigerian culture on the global stage as she looked enchanting in her red dress.

Obehi Angela    

The young lady looked stunning in her yellow fit, paired with a gele(a Nigerian head wrap for women). The look was classy and traditional, one that appreciates culture through dressing.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 3, 2025

5 Looks You Can Recreate This Weekend

Looking to switch up your style this weekend? Whether you’re hitting a party, brunch, or just vibing with friends, now’s ...

YNaija April 23, 2025

Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram in the Past Week

Over the past week, Instagram has been buzzing with some seriously stylish looks. From bold outfits to unique fashion combos, ...

YNaija April 18, 2025

Didn’t Get An Invite To Juma Jux and Priscilla Ojo’s #JP2025? Check Out All The Hot Looks At The Wedding

The internet was abuzz yesterday when Nigerian sweetheart Priscilla Ojo and Tanzania’s heartthrob, Juma Jux, tied the knot in Lagos, ...

YNaija April 16, 2025

Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram This Week

The internet is a place that never stops giving, and the same can be said for our Nigerian celebrities and ...

YNaija January 28, 2025

Genevieve Nnaji Dazzles in a Stunning Black Dress

Nigerian filmmaker and superstar Genevieve Nnaji captivated the internet by sharing photos of herself on Instagram.  The Nollywood actress wore ...

YNaija November 28, 2024

Discover the Top 10 Most Stylish Nigerian Celebrities of November

Do you know who the top 10 most stylish Nigerian celebrities of November are? This month may have been many ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail