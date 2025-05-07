Top 5 Looks That Rocked Instagram This Week

This week, some of our faves made us pause our scroll and take time to stare in awe at their fashion statements, beautiful adornments, and exceptional style. Here are some of the looks that graced our Instagram feed this week.

Akin Faminu

The Nigerian fashion celebrity, who never fails to grace our feeds with his impeccable style, one that is peculiar to him, graced us with some amazing looks. While some of his looks sembled the western culture, some of them were traditional, and each one of them were exceptional.

Tems

The Nigerian artist graced the Met Gala 2025 with her unique dazzle as she graced the occasion in her ensemble, which featured a peacock blue shirt dress with subtle green detailing, pinstripe sleeves, a mermaid-style hem, and a voluminous green front bow. Her braided updo was accented with silk bow ties and a matching umbrella, which created a visually appealing look. Collaborating with British-Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng, she embraced the evening’s “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” theme with a look rooted in West African heritage.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr attended her debut Met Gala in style. What was even more stylish was her appearance at the after party. She was adorned in a halter neck, backless white dress. Every pose she struck was a fashion statement and she looked incredibly beautiful.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

The Nigerian author graced the 2025 Met Gala, bringing elegance to the fashion event and representing Nigerian culture on the global stage as she looked enchanting in her red dress.

Obehi Angela

The young lady looked stunning in her yellow fit, paired with a gele(a Nigerian head wrap for women). The look was classy and traditional, one that appreciates culture through dressing.