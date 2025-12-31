theme-sticky-logo-alt
December 31, 2025
Get To Know P.Prime: A Gen Z Dj, Songwriter, and Producer 

by YNaija
Peace Emmanuel Aderogba Oredope, born 28th of March 2002, is a 23-year-old Gen Z producer, songwriter and DJ, with thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok, with writing, producing, and directing credits under his belt. P.Prime's career started in 2018 when he was a member of the 2018 Sarz Academy, but his musical journey started...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

Peace Emmanuel Aderogba Oredope, born 28th of March 2002, is a 23-year-old Gen Z producer, songwriter and DJ, with thousands of followers across Instagram and TikTok, with writing, producing, and directing credits under his belt.

P.Prime’s career started in 2018 when he was a member of the 2018 Sarz Academy, but his musical journey started at age 4, after being born into a family of choristers. 

By age 8, Peace was a drummer and had mastered the piano, eventually moving on to the saxophone and guitar. 

In 2021, just shy of 3 years into his career, Prime was nominated for producer of the year at the AFRIMMA Awards, and he took home the award by the end of the night. 

In 2022, P.Prime was announced by YouTube as one of the two Nigerian producers in the YouTube Black Voices songwriter and producer class of 2022.

If you are familiar with Afrobeats, Peace has most likely worked with one of your favourite Afrobeat artists, including Afrobeat superstar Wizkid, whose “Made In Lagos” Deluxe Edition album he co-produced. He also co-produced for Aṣa’s V Album and 7 out of 10 songs on Olamide’s Carpe Diem album, which catapulted him to more recognition in the music industry.

P.Priime has also produced some hit singles like “Ozumba Mbadiwe” by Reekado Banks, and “Bandana” by Fireboy DML ft. Asake, “Electricity” by Davido and Pheelz, “Loading” by Olamide ft. Bad Boy Timz, and three of the tracks from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and many more.

With over 280k followers on Instagram and over 28k on TikTok, and years of producing under his belt, 23-year-old Peace Emmanuel is one of the Gen Z producers revolutionising the Nigerian music industry.

YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
