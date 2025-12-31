Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Malami And Son, Remanded In Prison Over Fraud Allegations 

“I don’t have complete closure for my mom’s passing like I do for my dad”, Seun Kuti shares on #WithChude.

CBN predicts over 12% decrease in inflation in 2026

Nigeria leads 3-1 in final AFCON group c game

Tinubu dismisses postponement on tax law implementation

Family of heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua calls out inability to gain access to the boxer

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Malami and son, remanded in prison over fraud allegations.

The immediate past Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz were remanded in police custody in Kuje, Abuja.

With orders from the high court to keep them in custody until January 2nd 2026 due to allegations of over 8 billion Naira in fraud charges.

While the defense team for the former attorney general made a bail appeal, the judge presiding over the case decided the exercise of such power would be possible after the prosecution has responded to the bail application filed by the defence team for Malami.

The central bank of Nigeria has not only predicted a 4.49 per cent economic growth, but also a decrease in inflation to an average of 12.94 percent.

This report was shared in the economic outlook for the CBN, which also added that growth and easing of inflation would be driven by stable forex markets and the possible rise in oil inputs.

The central bank is betting on the possible structural changes in oil, tax and foreign exchange markets to aid in sustaining growth and disinflation.

Nigeria leads 3-1 in final AFCON group c game

The Super Eagles have drawn one more step closer to taking home the win for the AFCON, with player Raphael Onyedika winning two goals for the game, and eventually being awarded the title of “Man of The Match.”

The super eagles have now won nine points and have become the first round group with a perfect score, shooting up their position on the AFCON score boards.

Tinubu dismisses postponement on tax law implementation

The new tax law and tax reforms will proceed as planned with them expected to go into effect on the 1st of January, 2026.

The president reaffirmed the decision to go ahead with the tax laws in a statement, with a stamp to Minister for Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris’ earlier statement that there was no going back on the January 1 commencement date.

Taiwo Oyedele, the tax chairman of the presidential committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax reforms also argued that it was too late to stop the tax laws, since two of the four new reforms were already operational, with two more expected to go into operation on the 1st of January, 2026.

Family of heavyweight boxer, Anthony Joshua calls out inability to gain access to the boxer

The family of the heavyweight champion has cried out over their inability to gain access to the boxer following his accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, after only learning of the accident the boxer was involved in via the media and calls from well wishers.

The crash which claimed the lives of two of Anthony Joshua’s friends left the boxer with minor injuries.