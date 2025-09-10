Top 10 Nigerian Fashion Designers To Have In Your Wardrobe

The Nigerian fashion space is one that has continued to thrive and bloom with the never ending emergence of talented fashion designers and in this article, we list ten Nigerian designers who are revolutionizing the Nigerian fashion scene and whose designs you definitely want in your wardrobes.

Mai Atafo

Mai Atafo is the chief creative director of Atafo, a brand that is well known in Nigeria as one of the top fashion brands and one of the most in demand for male fashion attires in the country.

Mai Atafo has styled all kinds of celebrities in the country and is well known for his well tailored suits. An Atafo suit would be a perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Lisa Folawiyo

Lisa Folawiyo is known for her stunning and simplistic but daring approach to fashion.

Her designs make use of Nigerian cultural materials, like adire, aso oke and other material which she transforms into immaculate pieces.

Lisa has styled several celebrities, including the recently wedding Temi Otedola and Mr Eazi for their traditional wedding. If you are looking to get into more traditional attires, Lisa Folawiyo’s designs are the perfect addition.

The Orange Nerd

Popularly known as the Orange Nerd, Adebayo Oke-Lawal is a top tier designer who founded the “Orange Culture” brand, a designer brand that has styled celebrities in Nigerian and international, with outfits that range from official to casual that would fit right in your wardrobe.

He is one of the top designers in the country.

Veekee James

Veekee James is one of the top fashion designers in Nigeria, and has even made it into Forbes 30 under 30 because of her talent in the fashion design industry.

Veekee is known for her daring designs and is one of the most sought after wedding designers in the country. She also has a well curated ready to wear collection that would be the perfect addition to any wardrobe.

Ugo Monye

It is impossible to be aware of the fashion world in Nigeria and not be familiar with the name Ugo Monye.

He is one of the top designers of traditional attire in the country and the go-to designer for celebrity wedding and red carpet attire, he is one designer whose clothes you would want in your wardrobe.

Desiree Iyama

Desiree Iyama focuses on female fashion and a heavy play on colors to create beautiful dresses perfect for every occasion.

Her designs are not only unique but also always properly tailored to suit the style of whoever wears them.

If you enjoy the beautiful dresses, with personalities then Desiree Iyama’s designs would be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Ifeanyi Nwune

Ifeanyi Nwune is a revolutionary designer, and one of the top fashion designers in the country and is known for his daring take on cultural Nigerian fashion well tailored attires.

If you are looking to add futuristic clothing into your wardrobe, then a design by Ifeanyi Nwune would be the perfect fit.

Tolu Bally

Tolu Bally is an award winning fashion designer and is one of the top fashion designers in the country, whose designs have transcended the Nigerian fashion scene.

She has designed immaculate outfits for celebrities and her designs are a must add to your wardrobe if you are to get your style to another level.

Ashluxe

Yinka Ashogbun is one of the most known brand designers for street wear and casual fashion in Nigeria.

Ashluxe is a well known brand in the country and one of the top fashion brands. If you are looking to add unique casual or street wear pieces into your wardrobe, Ashluxe is the perfect fit.

Tubo Bereni

Tubo Bereni is a top fashion designer in Nigeria who has styled several celebrities and is one of the icons in the bridal industry in the country.

Tubo Bereni is in a league of her own with her daring traditional designs and her careful but beautiful approach towards modern fashion.

A Tubo Bereni attire is one that would fit perfectly into the wardrobe of anyone who enjoys exploring with fashion.