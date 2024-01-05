Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

Events

It’s the weekend in Lagos State; we know you have been waiting all week to be in your space for the next two days.

What plans do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is happening in Lagos this weekend?

This is Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and many events await your attendance.

  1. Deck Vibe

This weekend, party with Made Kuti at the Deck Vibes on January 4. Begin the new year with exciting memories as you drink like sailors and party like Vikings. The event starts at 7 pm at Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1. Tickets for Deck Vibe are sold for ₦10,000.

  1. South Socials

Party at South Socials on the beach with DJ Soy and many others. South Socials is one of the most-talked-about parties in Lagos State. Entry tickets are sold at ₦5,000 and will be held on January 5.

  1. Bikini’s & Trunks

Amapiano 4.0 invites you to join the Bikini’s and Trunks, a pool party that spans January 5 and 6. The pool party will be held at The Good Beach and features multiple talented disc jockeys (DJs) who will keep the party going for the next two days.

  1. Lyrics and Games

Display your lyricism prowess and competitive side at the Lyrics and Games event held on January 6. Lyrics and Games is a Karaoke-themed party which involves several music-themed games like musical trivia, open mic sessions, and karaoke competitions. The location is at Furo Ezimora St, Lekki Phase 1.

  1. Night of the Kings

If you would rather partake in a less loud and crowded event, Night of the Kings is a film to be played at the Nomad Theatre on January 7. Nomad Theatre is a pop-up cinema in Lagos, and the Night of the Kings will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for ₦10,600.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 4, 2024

Davido’s List of 10 Things He Can’t Live Without; Take a Look

The spotlight was on Nigerian singer-songwriter and performer David Adeleke (Davido) as he partook in British GQ’s episode of 10 ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 2, 2024

Weekend Recap: Fave, Angela Okorie, Ruger, Daddy Freeze | These Are The Things You May Have Missed This Weekend

Fave calls out Davido for performing their hit song without her Nigerian singer-songwriter Chidozie Ugochinyere, popularly known as Fave, called ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 30, 2023

The 5 Podcasts of The Week

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 26, 2023

Take A Look At The Celebrities Who Painted The Town Red On Christmas Day

December 25th marked the celebration of Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born. On this day filled with love, presents, ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 18, 2023

Weekend Recap: Harrysong, Pastor B x Spyro, Olaide Okusanya, Blaq Bonez, Toyin Abraham, Yemi Alade | In Case You Missed It

Harrysong begs ex-label boss Kcee for royalties and freedom Nigerian singer Harrysong took to social media to call out his ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka December 16, 2023

5 Podcasts To Play This Weekend

This week, we have arranged the top 5 podcasts to play this weekend from your favourite hosts who have released ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail