Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend

It’s the weekend in Lagos State; we know you have been waiting all week to be in your space for the next two days.

What plans do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is happening in Lagos this weekend?

This is Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and many events await your attendance.

Deck Vibe

This weekend, party with Made Kuti at the Deck Vibes on January 4. Begin the new year with exciting memories as you drink like sailors and party like Vikings. The event starts at 7 pm at Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1. Tickets for Deck Vibe are sold for ₦10,000.

South Socials

Party at South Socials on the beach with DJ Soy and many others. South Socials is one of the most-talked-about parties in Lagos State. Entry tickets are sold at ₦5,000 and will be held on January 5.

Bikini’s & Trunks

Amapiano 4.0 invites you to join the Bikini’s and Trunks, a pool party that spans January 5 and 6. The pool party will be held at The Good Beach and features multiple talented disc jockeys (DJs) who will keep the party going for the next two days.

Lyrics and Games

Display your lyricism prowess and competitive side at the Lyrics and Games event held on January 6. Lyrics and Games is a Karaoke-themed party which involves several music-themed games like musical trivia, open mic sessions, and karaoke competitions. The location is at Furo Ezimora St, Lekki Phase 1.

Night of the Kings

If you would rather partake in a less loud and crowded event, Night of the Kings is a film to be played at the Nomad Theatre on January 7. Nomad Theatre is a pop-up cinema in Lagos, and the Night of the Kings will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for ₦10,600.