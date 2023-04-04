Peter Obi denies ‘treason allegations’ and disavows undermining Nigeria

Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, 2023 election, has recently come out to strongly refute allegations that his campaign was based on ethnicity or religion.

These allegations were made by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, during a media briefing in Washington DC, United States. Mohammed had accused Obi of treason, which the LP candidate has categorically denied.

In a statement released by Obi, he expressed his disappointment at the attempts to portray him in a negative light, despite his unwavering commitment to peace and issue-based campaigning. He stated that he has never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state, nor has he sponsored or preached any action against the state.

Furthermore, Obi went on to address the fact that these allegations were coming from high-ranking officials, which he believed was completely unjustified.

He said, “It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.”

Obi stated that he strongly believes in due process and has made it clear that he is seeking redress in the court. He urged those engaged in the demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such a bad light and instead work towards creating a better future for the country’s upcoming generations. He believes that Nigeria has the potential to be a prosperous and thriving nation, and that it is possible for the people to live secure and decent lives like their counterparts in other climes.

